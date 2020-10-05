City School Board approves transition plan for students

The majority of Fredericksburg City Public School students will continue learning virtually until January.

The City School Board on Monday night unanimously approved Superintendent Marci Catlett’s transition plan, which will bring preschool and high-needs students—such as those with individualized education plans, those who are homeless, those without internet access and those with significant academic need—back to school buildings for a shortened week in October and November.

All other students will have the option of returning to school in person following winter break for one day a week. Distance learning will continue for the rest of the week and 100 percent distance learning will still be an option for families.

