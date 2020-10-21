DONNIE JOHNSTON: Response to virus is hurting children's education

BECAUSE OF America’s response to the COVID-19 virus, kids are not getting a good education.
I know I’ve fussed about this before, but I’m back on my soapbox. This country’s children are
losing out.
There was a newspaper report earlier this week that in Richmond between 20 and 25 percent of students were not bothering to regularly attend online classes or do their work. Some students reportedly have not shown up for classes at all this school year.
One-fourth of city kids are, for whatever reason, not bothering to attend class or do their work. In other words, because we have closed down schools, these kids’ education was essentially halted when we went into panic mode last March.
With another wave of the virus predicted to hit hard this winter, no one knows just how long some school systems will be limited to virtual classes. That means these kids will get farther and farther behind and the chances of them catching up will get slimmer and slimmer.
During the 1918–19 Spanish Flu pandemic, schools closed for short periods of time, but not for years, which is what we may be looking at. It was rough going, but life went on. There were sports and other activities—on a limited basis. But the main point was that children needed to be in school to get an education.
Online classes won’t provide the masses with a good education. As with Richmond, a teacher can’t force a child to turn on a computer if the two are separated by miles. The school system can provide students with laptops and internet access, but officials can’t go into every home every school morning to make sure the technology is on and the students are using it.
Online classes are different from in-person classes in many ways. First, a student can sit there in his pajamas and turn on the computer. A child that goes to school dresses up and most take pride in their appearance.
Studies have found students who take pride in their appearance are more likely to take pride in their school work. In other words, if you look like a slob, you are more prone to learn like a slob.
Distractions at school are limited. At home, there is television, siblings fighting and other things to take a child’s focus away from online school work. I ran into a high school student earlier this week who said that his grades had dropped from A’s and B’s when in class to C’s and D’s online. Without me even asking, he volunteered, “too many distractions at home.”
Then there is supervision. Teachers keep an eye on students in a classroom and will quickly notice a child who is distracted. A teacher can’t go into a child’s bedroom and tell him to pay attention.
But the online learning problem goes far beyond discipline. I have a friend who has a 10-year-old grandchild with a severe learning disability.
“She just looks at the computer screen and doesn’t have a clue what is going on,” the grandmother lamented.
Like those who do not bother to show up for class, this child is getting no education. She needs one-on-one instruction and the system where she lives is not providing it. She is at the age where learning is critical and she is being deprived of an education.
The long and short of all this is that some children can’t learn from online classes and others refuse to do schoolwork on their own. Remember the old saying, “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink.”
How does all this play out in the future? Probably with another watered-down version of education. If you recall last spring when schools closed, any student who did any online work either got an A or passed on the basis of participation.
Do we do that again? Just give the kids a good grade for turning on the computer and showing up in a virtual classroom? Because of money, participation may be more important than learning.
In the future, standardized tests may have to be watered down because many students just won’s have the education to pass them as they are written now. This is commonly known as “dumbing down” and is something American educators have done several times in the past 50 years.
All this is not being caused by the virus; it is being caused by our country and our state’s response to COVID-19.
This response will cause the educational gap between inner-city children, like those in Richmond, and students in more affluent areas to widen even more. And kids with learning disabilities will literally drop by the wayside.
We will pay for our response to COVID-19 for many years to come.
Donnie Johnston
