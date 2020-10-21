DONNIE JOHNSTON: Response to virus is hurting children's education

But the online learning problem goes far beyond discipline. I have a friend who has a 10-year-old grandchild with a severe learning disability.

“She just looks at the computer screen and doesn’t have a clue what is going on,” the grandmother lamented.

Like those who do not bother to show up for class, this child is getting no education. She needs one-on-one instruction and the system where she lives is not providing it. She is at the age where learning is critical and she is being deprived of an education.

The long and short of all this is that some children can’t learn from online classes and others refuse to do schoolwork on their own. Remember the old saying, “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink.”

How does all this play out in the future? Probably with another watered-down version of education. If you recall last spring when schools closed, any student who did any online work either got an A or passed on the basis of participation.

Do we do that again? Just give the kids a good grade for turning on the computer and showing up in a virtual classroom? Because of money, participation may be more important than learning.