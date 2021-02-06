Fredericksburg-area school divisions begin presenting budget proposals

The superintendents of Fredericksburg, Stafford and Spotsylvania public schools have presented their proposed budgets for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1. Here’s an overview of each:

Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg City Public Schools superintendent Marci Catlett’s proposed $50.3 million operating budget for the new fiscal year includes a request of $30.4 million from City Council—an increase of $1.2 million over last fiscal year’s request.

The proposed budget would fund salary increases for all school employees at a cost of $1.5 million; create 12 new instructional positions for $925,000; start an expanded Mentor Teacher program to improve retention for $37,000; and fund “equity professional development” for all instructional and non-instructional staff for $40,000.

The total proposed budget is about $2.5 million more than the budget approved for the current fiscal year, which was revised downward to reflect pandemic-related shortfalls.

It does not include funding for capital projects.

In addition to the increased funding request from the city, the budget includes an increase in state funding based on Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget.