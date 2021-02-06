Fredericksburg-area school divisions begin presenting budget proposals

The superintendents of Fredericksburg, Stafford and Spotsylvania public schools have presented their proposed budgets for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1. Here’s an overview of each:
Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg City Public Schools superintendent Marci Catlett’s proposed $50.3 million operating budget for the new fiscal year includes a request of $30.4 million from City Council—an increase of $1.2 million over last fiscal year’s request.
The proposed budget would fund salary increases for all school employees at a cost of $1.5 million; create 12 new instructional positions for $925,000; start an expanded Mentor Teacher program to improve retention for $37,000; and fund “equity professional development” for all instructional and non-instructional staff for $40,000.
The total proposed budget is about $2.5 million more than the budget approved for the current fiscal year, which was revised downward to reflect pandemic-related shortfalls.
It does not include funding for capital projects.
In addition to the increased funding request from the city, the budget includes an increase in state funding based on Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget.
State funding increases include $644,000 in “no-loss” funding, which is meant to make up for losses related to lower enrollment due to the pandemic.
The state budget also provides a 2 percent one-time bonus payment to be issued on Sept. 21, 2021, for instructional and support positions: teachers, school counselors, librarians, instructional aides, principals and assistant principals positions that are required by the Virginia Department of Education’s Standards of Quality.
Catlett’s proposed new staff positions include an ESL teacher and autism paraprofessional at Hugh Mercer Elementary School and an ESL teacher at Lafayette Upper Elementary School.
The budget requests six new positions at Walker–Grant Middle School—a guidance counselor, two paraprofessionals, a science teacher, a social-studies teacher and a self-contained special education teacher.
The new positions proposed at James Monroe High School are two paraprofessionals and a special education teacher.
Stafford
Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kizner’s proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2022 totals $340 million and requests $137.6 million from the county Board of Supervisors—an increase of $9 million, or 7 percent, over the current fiscal year’s budget.
Stafford’s operating budget, which includes funding for capital projects, would pay for 54 new positions, a minimum 5 percent raise for teachers at a cost of $10 million and the same raise for service staff for $1.4 million.
Among the proposed new positions are 18 teachers, eight counselors, six paraprofessionals, two social workers, one psychologist and seven administrative support positions.
Kizner’s proposed budget anticipates $194.2 million in funding from the state, a 4 percent increase that includes no-loss funding for enrollment decreases.
The budget anticipates spending $2 million on capital projects.
Among the stated goals of the Stafford School Board is a desire to increase the division’s per-pupil expenditure—which in 2019 was $10,508, below the state average of $12,496—to “a level competitive with surrounding communities.”
Spotsylvania’s per-pupil expenditure in 2019 was $11,519; Prince William’s was $11,913; and Fredericksburg’s was $13,608.
Kizner’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget would increase the per-pupil expenditure in Stafford to $11,426.
Spotsylvania
Division Superintendent Scott Baker has proposed a $307.2 million operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The budget, which does not include funding for capital projects, includes $131.1 million in local revenue and results in a gap of $4.9 million, which would need to be filled by increased funding from the Board of Supervisors.
It anticipates $154.8 million in state funding.
The budget would pay for a 6 percent salary increase for teachers and support staff at a cost of $12 million, and a 2 percent salary increase for administrators at a cost of $240,000.
It includes $288,140 to implement the third year of a pay rate adjustments recommended by a 2017 Evergreen study. These adjustments would affect 144 bus drivers and bus aides, 188 support staff and two administrators.
According to Baker’s presentation, the budget priorities are to attract, retain and invest in high-quality teachers and staff; to increase student learning; and to support “safe, engaging and equitable” learning environments.
The proposed budget would pay for five new instructional positions to comply with state Standards of Quality for staffing ratios.
