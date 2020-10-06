Fredericksburg School Board approves plan to keep most students learning from home

The School Board supported Catlett’s plan, but expressed reservations.

Board member Malvina Kay said she would have supported a plan that “keeps everyone out until there is a cure [for COVID-19].”

“I hesitate about being supportive [of this plan] because I care for all children and the thought of any one of them getting ill gives me chills,” Kay said. “But we’ve heard from parents who want their children to be back in schools and you’ve laid out a plan for achieving that. I would just ask the board that we monitor this, as the country changes from day to day as it relates to this virus and safety comes first.”

Board member Jennifer Boyd expressed disappointment that only 25 percent of students—those with identified high needs—would be back in school before January.

“We are certainly looking to the needs of those who qualify as having the greatest needs, but I feel there is a group of children in our school system that are getting left behind because they’re just not engaged,” she said. “I would ask that we look to evaluate this plan and see if we can accelerate our return to school.”

Board member Janaan Holmes said she has witnessed teachers working hard to connect with students.

“I don’t think people realize the tremendous amount of work teachers are putting in,” Holmes said. “I know teachers who have gone out to students homes who have not signed in [to Canvas, the online learning platform] yet and who are having trouble turning things in or aren’t engaged. [The teachers] have taken it upon themselves to go out and meet with students to try to engage with them.”

