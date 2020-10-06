Fredericksburg School Board approves plan to keep most students learning from home

The majority of Fredericksburg City Public School students will continue learning virtually until January.
The city School Board on Monday night unanimously approved Superintendent Marci Catlett’s transition plan, which will bring preschool and high-needs students—such as those with individualized education plans, those who are homeless, those without internet access and those with significant academic need—back to school buildings for shortened weeks in October and November.
All other students will have the option of returning to school in person following winter break for one day a week, on either Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday. All school buildings will be closed on Wednesdays for deep cleaning.
Students who choose the hybrid option will continue learning virtually the rest of the week and families will still have the option to choose 100 percent distance learning for the remainder of the year.
Catlett also said the school division would begin providing more opportunities for synchronous online learning.
The division decided to make all grade-based learning asynchronous because of the number of students in city schools who do not have reliable access to the internet.
Elementary students have daily optional Zoom check-ins with their class and teacher, but until now, these have not included any teaching or learning. Catlett said these daily check-ins will now include 15 minutes of instruction each in both math and reading, but will still be optional.
The School Board supported Catlett’s plan, but expressed reservations.
Board member Malvina Kay said she would have supported a plan that “keeps everyone out until there is a cure [for COVID-19].”
“I hesitate about being supportive [of this plan] because I care for all children and the thought of any one of them getting ill gives me chills,” Kay said. “But we’ve heard from parents who want their children to be back in schools and you’ve laid out a plan for achieving that. I would just ask the board that we monitor this, as the country changes from day to day as it relates to this virus and safety comes first.”
Board member Jennifer Boyd expressed disappointment that only 25 percent of students—those with identified high needs—would be back in school before January.
“We are certainly looking to the needs of those who qualify as having the greatest needs, but I feel there is a group of children in our school system that are getting left behind because they’re just not engaged,” she said. “I would ask that we look to evaluate this plan and see if we can accelerate our return to school.”
Board member Janaan Holmes said she has witnessed teachers working hard to connect with students.
“I don’t think people realize the tremendous amount of work teachers are putting in,” Holmes said. “I know teachers who have gone out to students homes who have not signed in [to Canvas, the online learning platform] yet and who are having trouble turning things in or aren’t engaged. [The teachers] have taken it upon themselves to go out and meet with students to try to engage with them.”
