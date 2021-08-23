Germanna reopens for in-person classes

The first day of Germanna Community College’s fall semester and first day of in-person classes there since the spring of 2020 was the first day of college ever for Kameron Williams (top right). Williams is being helped by Shashuna Gray, Germanna’s new vice president of academic affairs and workforce development.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At right, Scott Stauble’s GCC anatomy class was full on Monday. Germanna went almost completely online because of the pandemic last year and saw an increase in enrollment while most colleges saw dips.

Monday was also the first day of classes at the University of Mary Washington, which welcomed most of its students back last week.