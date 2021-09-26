How are local school divisions spending pandemic relief funds?

CARES Act funds can be spent through September 2022, CRRSA funds through September 2023 and ARP funds through September 2024.

The relief funding was allocated to local school districts using the same formula that the federal government uses to provide Title I aid, which public schools receive to help students from low-income families. Schools that receive the most Title I funding also received the most money per student from the pandemic relief packages.

The general purpose of all the relief packages was to help school districts with the financial cost of responding to the pandemic, and there are limited restrictions on how the funds can be spent.

Only the ARP Act specifies that at least 20 percent of the ESSER allocation must be used to address the impact of lost instructional time. According to the federal education department, strategies to address learning loss can include increased communication with families, social–emotional learning, summer bridge programs, tutoring, home visits, assessments and “creative approaches to staffing.”

Education department guidance states that remodeling, renovation and new construction “may not be workable under the shorter timelines associated with ESSER ... funds,” but does not explicitly prohibit it.