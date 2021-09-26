How are local school divisions spending pandemic relief funds?

Fredericksburg-area school divisions are using millions of dollars in federal relief funding in different ways, with some making significant investments in personnel and technology and others in HVAC and facility upgrades.
According to data compiled by the Associated Press, the five school districts in Planning District 16—Fredericksburg, Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Caroline County and King George County—have been allocated a total of almost $86 million in three waves of relief funding approved by Congress since March 2020.
Spending plans show that all local divisions propose to invest in addressing “learning loss.” Beyond that, Spotsylvania and Stafford public schools propose to spend the most on new staff positions and technology, while Fredericksburg, Caroline and King George plan to invest heavily in HVAC or other facility upgrades.
Most divisions used some relief funds to pay for personal protective equipment and enhanced cleaning in attempts to mitigate the spread of the virus.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds were provided to school districts in three waves, each progressively larger.
The first round was included as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which was passed in March 2020.
The second round came with the Coronavirus Response and Relief Secondary Appropriations Act in December 2020 and the third with the American Rescue Plan in March 2021.
CARES Act funds can be spent through September 2022, CRRSA funds through September 2023 and ARP funds through September 2024.
The relief funding was allocated to local school districts using the same formula that the federal government uses to provide Title I aid, which public schools receive to help students from low-income families. Schools that receive the most Title I funding also received the most money per student from the pandemic relief packages.
The general purpose of all the relief packages was to help school districts with the financial cost of responding to the pandemic, and there are limited restrictions on how the funds can be spent.
Only the ARP Act specifies that at least 20 percent of the ESSER allocation must be used to address the impact of lost instructional time. According to the federal education department, strategies to address learning loss can include increased communication with families, social–emotional learning, summer bridge programs, tutoring, home visits, assessments and “creative approaches to staffing.”
Education department guidance states that remodeling, renovation and new construction “may not be workable under the shorter timelines associated with ESSER ... funds,” but does not explicitly prohibit it.
Locally, Spotsylvania received the most COVID-19 relief funding, though it is not the largest school district. With enrollment of just under 24,000 students, Spotsylvania received a total of $35.6 million—or $1,492 per pupil.
The largest local school district, Stafford—which has about 30,000 students—received the next most funding at $22.7 million, equating to $754 per student, the lowest per-student allocation of all five divisions.
Fredericksburg Public Schools, with about 3,700 students, received about $12.4 million in relief funding for the highest per pupil amount of $3,312.
Caroline received about $10 million in relief funding and King George about $5 million.
Stafford and Spotsylvania schools also received $5.2 and $4.1 million, respectively, from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which was also part of the CARES Act but is separate from the ESSER funds.
According to a memo from Virginia Superintendent of Education James Lane, “These CRF awards are intended for costs incurred related to COVID-19 in reopening and operating public schools during the first months of the 2020–2021 school year.”
An August staff presentation to the School Board stated that Spotsylvania has so far budgeted about $3.7 million in funding from all three ESSER packages to instruction and learning loss.
That amount includes covering the cost of summer school, staff professional development, materials and supplies and targeted instruction for secondary students and special education students.
Spotsylvania has so far budgeted the largest chunk of relief funding, about $8.1 million, for 81 new full-time positions—49 elementary teachers, six teachers of English for speakers of other languages, 24 positions for “all levels” and two preventive maintenance staff.
Spotsylvania has budgeted about $4.7 million so far from ESSER and CRF funds for technology, including hardware such as Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hot spots and instructional software.
The division has spent about $2.3 million on facility upgrades, of which $1.4 million was provided by the county Board of Supervisors for the installation of a bipolar ionization air filtration system and was not part of ESSER relief funding directly allocated to the schools.
Spotsylvania has not yet presented a spending plan for about $13 million in remaining ARP funds that will be allocated in upcoming fiscal years.
Stafford County Public Schools plans to invest most heavily in personnel and technology, followed by instruction and learning loss.
The division has targeted about $8.8 million in ESSER relief funding and CRF funding to fill 101 new positions, division spokesperson Sandra Osborn said.
The new positions include nurses, social workers, paraprofessionals and other support positions.
Stafford is also spending about $8.8 million on technology, especially classroom technology such as convertible laptops for teachers, 360-degree cameras and large-screen displays.
The division plans to spend about $6.2 million to mitigate learning loss, through summer school and other non-specified expenses.
In addition to federal ESSER funds and CRF funds, Stafford schools received about $7.6 million from the county Board of Supervisors, which the division used to purchase personal protective equipment, Chromebooks, air purifiers, digital textbooks for virtual instruction during the 2020–21 school year and childcare for division staff.
Next to addressing learning loss, which is budgeted to cost $5.4 million, Fredericksburg school officials plan to spend the largest chunk of stimulus funding—$5.2 million—on upgrading building HVAC systems.
The city school division plans to fund five full-time positions with relief money, and two additional part-time positions will be partially funded with relief money, Finance Director Jennifer Brody said.
Caroline Public Schools invested about $4.4 million in facility upgrades, more than in any other category.
Andrea Ross, supervisor of federal programs, said the facility investments included the upgrading of HVAC systems, painting, new light fixtures and the installing of touchless water faucets, paper towel dispensers and toilets across all schools.
Caroline plans to spend $2.5 million to address learning loss and $2 million on new staff positions for the three years funding is available.
Ross said the new positions include family engagement coordinators, additional school counselors, staff for the Summer Academy and “additional intervention staff.”
The Caroline school district received a little over $1 million from the county’s CARES Act funding. The schools used this money on mobile hot spots, student devices, personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, an online registration system and instructional supplies, Finance Director Marcia Stevens said.
King George County schools will receive just over $5 million in relief funding. Of that, about $1.4 million is funding HVAC and facility upgrades—largely the installation of HEPA air filtration systems and air conditioning in school buses and a modular unit at Potomac Elementary School.
The county will spend about $1.3 million on technology, including Chromebooks and laptops for students and teachers, Wi-Fi hot spots and associated monthly fees to support remote learning and network hardware.
King George is not using relief funds to support new instructional positions, but has budgeted $180,000 for hourly nurse aids and $160,000 for two consultants to provide instructional support and behavior support for students with disabilities.
The King George Board of Supervisors supported the school division with a little over $971,000 of county relief funds.
