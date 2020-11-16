James Monroe High School students partner with Harvard University to document their pandemic year

They will also each make a short documentary film exploring the intersection between identity, the pandemic and the environmental challenges they face as a young generation. Harvard has provided each student with filming equipment, including a camera, microphone, tripod, basic lighting and even modeling clay so they can try their hands at stop-motion animation.

The students’ journals will become part of the Harvard Library’s archives of the Black America and COVID-19 project. Their documentary films will be exhibited at the Boston Science Museum.

Sophomore Romeo Turner learned about the opportunity from his basketball coach. He said participating is giving him a chance to “develop into a better person.”

The message he wants people to take away from his final project is that, “In tough times, you have to stay strong and keep pushing.”

DeNiya Johnson, another 10th-grader, said she was recruited to the project by Clayton–Fulcher.

“I knew it would get my voice heard about the issues [racism and social injustice,]” she said.

She said she’s learned that, “Even though you can be young, you have a voice and your voice matters.”