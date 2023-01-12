Local delegates introduce education bills in current legislative session

Bills introduced in the General Assembly this month by two local delegates would establish education savings accounts and standardize how school libraries select and review materials.

HB 1448, introduced by Del. Bobby Orrock, R–Caroline, would direct the Virginia Department of Education to recommend model policies for "the selection and removal of books and other audiovisual materials available to students in public school libraries."

The bill would require the VDOE to consult with "local school boards, public school librarians, parents of public school students, and other interested stakeholders" in developing the model policies, and to make recommendations to the Board of Education, the General Assembly and local school boards by Nov. 23.

Orrock, whose 54th House District includes parts of Caroline and Spotsylvania counties, said in an interview Thursday that his goal in introducing the bill is to establish a "common template" across the state for reviewing library materials.

"Right now, it’s my understanding that it’s a patchwork quilt of processes by which they review books and AV materials," Orrock said. "My intent is ... to come up with a model policy — which they can always modify because it's not in [Virginia Code], but it does give a model from which to work."

Currently, school libraries in Caroline might have different materials available than those in Spotsylvania, and the two districts might have different methods for selecting and reviewing materials, which Orrock said could be confusing for families.

"In my mind, appropriateness is not driven by the boundaries of local jurisdiction, but by the entire student population," he said.

Orrock said he proposed the bill due to ongoing book challenges in Spotsylvania County Public Schools.

"What has been happening recently in [Spotsylvania] is what brought to my attention the differences and the fact that when the [review process] is there, the public is not aware of how that process works," he said.

HB 1371, introduced by Phillip Scott, R–Spotsylvania — whose 88th House District also includes parts of Stafford County, Fauquier County and Fredericksburg — would allow parents to set up savings accounts funded with state dollars that could be used to cover educational expenses, including tuition at private schools in Virginia.

The accounts would be funded by "certain state and local funds" and the program would be "fully implemented prior to the beginning of the 2023–24 school year," according to the bill.

Similar bills have been filed by Sen. Amanda Chase and Del. Marie March.

Orrock's bill has been referred to the House Committee on Education and Scott's bill is pending committee referral.