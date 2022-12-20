Maintenance issues affect two Spotsylvania schools

Building maintenance issues have disrupted two Spotsylvania County schools in the past week.

On Dec. 14, a sewage backup affected one wing of Massaponax High School. and Smith Station Elementary opened yesterday with no heat, because of a "missed propane refill," according to division spokesperson Jon Russell.

The propane company came quickly to refill the tanks, according to an internal memo about the incident that Russell forwarded to The Free Lance–Star, but an accompanying gas odor caused the evacuation of all students to Freedom Middle School, across Smith Station Road from the elementary school.

"With extreme caution in mind, we determined that evacuating students to Freedom Middle School was a good option until the odor dissipated," the memo stated. "Our maintenance department along with the County Fire and Rescue, quickly determined that the building was safe to re-occupy and we were able to bring students back at 10:40 a.m."

According to an internal memo about the Massaponax incident, which Russell forwarded to the Free Lance–Star last week, the backup was caused by a blockage in the main line. The resulting overflow affected the area bathrooms, the faculty restroom, a classroom, a closet and a small area in the computer lab, the memo stated.

Building administration moved students from the classroom to the library while maintenance snaked and flushed the line.

"Additional custodial support was dispatched and the areas are being thoroughly cleaned, sanitized, shampooed, and disinfected," according to the memo. "All areas will be thoroughly checked before students arrive for instruction [the following day]."