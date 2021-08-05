Masks required for first 30 days of school in Stafford County

Hazard’s motion was preceded by two other motions—one from Rockhill representative Patricia Healy that would have made masking optional for students and staff and one from Falmouth representative Sarah Chase that would have accepted school staff’s recommendation for universal masking.

Because of parliamentary rules, Hazard’s motion was voted on first and passed.

Hazard said she does not believe Stafford has the ability to implement a mask-optional policy in time for the start of the school year. She also said she has concerns about the division’s ability to implement other COVID-19 mitigation strategies—especially the recommended 3-to-6 feet distancing—due to capacity challenges.

“We are at 98 percent capacity at our high schools, 90 percent in our elementary and middle schools and 100 percent in our kindergarten classrooms,” Hazard said. “At this point, until we can figure out how do those mitigation strategies, I support masks.”

Healy did not support the motion because she said she questions whether masks are effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Garrisonville representative Pamela Yeung was the other board member who did not support Hazard’s motion because she wants to see universal masking.