Spotsylvania hires new director of communications

Spotsylvania County Public Schools on Thursday announced the hiring of Tara Mergener as new director of communications and community engagement.

She replaces Rene Daniels, who resigned this summer.

Mergener is "an award-winning journalist and expert storyteller," according to the press release issued Thursday by the school division. She has worked for the Christian Broadcasting Network as Senior Washington Correspondent, as well as for CBS News affiliates and for CNN.

She published several articles last year on The Lion, an online publication of the Stanley Herzog Foundation, which according to its website is dedicated to "advancing Christian education."

Mergener's hiring was approved by the School Board at its meeting on Monday by a 4–2 vote, with board member Lorita Daniels abstaining.

Chair Lisa Phelps and board members Kirk Twigg, Rabih Abuismail and April Gillespie supported her hiring, while Dawn Shelley and Nicole Cole opposed it.

Daniels said Monday that she has concerns about how long Mergener plans to stay in the position, given her lengthy broadcasting career which has garnered her local and national Edward R. Murrow awards and an Emmy.

"This person is coming to us with extensive experience, and I applaud those credentials ... I think they're phenomenal," Daniels said. "But how long will this person stay here? Our last director of communications was here for a long time. I want to make sure whomever we hire is taking all those similar responsibilities."

In the press release, Mergener said she is looking forward to starting her new position Feb. 1.

“My family has enjoyed visiting this beautiful area over the years,” she said. “I look forward to putting my leadership, communication, and journalism skills to work alongside a team committed to blazing new trails that will empower parents and help students reach new educational heights.”

The Free Lance–Star has made a request under the Freedom of Information Act for Mergener's salary.