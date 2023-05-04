The Spotsylvania School Board on Monday will consider revisions to its policy and regulations concerning the reconsideration of challenged instructional materials that place more emphasis on whether or not the materials contain "sexually explicit" content.

The revisions don't change the process of challenging instructional materials, which Superintendent Mark Taylor has said includes library books. The challenged material will still be reviewed by an ad hoc committee assembled by the school principal, but instead of being tasked with "check[ing] general acceptance of the material by reading reviews and consulting recommended lists," the committee will be asked to check whether the material contains "sexually explicit content" as defined in Virginia Code sections 2.2-2827 and 18.2-390.

The review committee will be asked to note whether or not the material contains "nudity," "sexual conduct," "sexual excitement" or "sadomasochistic abuse" as these terms are defined by 18.2-390, which concerns material that is prohibited from sale or loan to juveniles.

This cited code section goes on to state that it is not unlawful for material with this content to be in "any accredited museum, library, school, or institution of higher education."

The proposed revisions to the policy and regulations also cite Virginia Code section 22.1-16.8, which requires parental notification of instructional materials with sexually explicit content.

Taylor last month cited that law to support his decision to ban 14 books from school division libraries.

However, the bill that enacted the law, Senate Bill 656, contains language stating that "the provisions of this act shall not be construed as requiring or providing for the censoring of books in public elementary and secondary schools."

The ACLU of Virginia noted this language in an April 21 letter to the School Board, in which it called Taylor's decision "unconstitutional" and "misguided."

The proposed revisions are being brought to the School Board by Chief of Staff Jon Russell, who indicated in an email to school principals last month that the revisions were forthcoming.

Russell instructed principals to continue accepting challenges and to pull challenged books from library shelves, but not to pause the committee review process until the revisions have been adopted.

The School Board late last year decided to waive a requirement that new policies and policy revisions go through two readings before taking effect, meaning that the new challenge policy could go into effect on Monday.

Prior to Monday's meeting, the political action committee Supporters of Spotsylvania Public Schools is sponsoring a read-in protest of the recent and planned removal of books from libraries.

Community members are invited to read a book of their choice outside the division administration building for one hour before the School Board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

"What we want is for Mr. Russell, Mr. Taylor and the School Board majority to recognize that they are taking actions and making policy changes that are not in line with the vast majority of their constituents," said Jeffrey Kent, a parent of students in the school division. "[We want them] to not approve this update to the book challenge policy and to respect the decisions made by the parent/teacher review committees and return the removed books to the shelves."

Kent said the read-in will also be a show of support "for our librarians ... the parents, teachers and community members that took part in the review committees in good faith that their feedback mattered, and for the rights of students — teenagers in these cases — to have access to a wide variety of books that will expand their world views, show them compassion when they may be short on it or simply provide an escape from their daily lives."