Spotsylvania schools to expand in-person learning to four days a week in April

Students on a hybrid learning schedule in Spotsylvania County will attend school in person four days a week starting April 12.
The School Board on Monday approved a recommendation from Superintendent Scott Baker to expand in-person learning opportunities from two days a week to four days. Students who want to continue 100 percent virtual learning will still have that option.
The recommendation was approved by all board members except Courtland District representative Rabih Abuismail.
Abuismail, Lee Hill District representative Lisa Phelps and Livingston District representative Kirk Twigg were in favor of Phelps’s motion to implement the four-day-week program earlier, on March 23, but a majority of board members felt this would not give division staff enough time to prepare schools for more students.
“It isn’t going to be a situation where we can just flip a switch and things are back to normal,” Baker said. “We have to consider the impact on our students, staff and families—as we often say, ‘the whole child, the whole staff member and the whole family.’ ”
The Stafford County School Board last week discussed expanding in-school learning to four days a week beginning April 20, but did not make a decision. It is expected to discuss the proposal again at its next meeting.
Updated guidance from the CDC concerning the operation of K–12 schools allows for the option of in-person learning at any level of community transmission of COVID-19, Alejandra Wilmer, director of health services for the Spotsylvania school division, told the School Board Monday evening.
Per the updated guidance, schools offering in-person learning should prioritize the “universal and correct” wearing of masks and physical distancing to the greatest extent possible. Wilmer said these two strategies are already in place, in addition to hand-washing, enhanced cleaning and contact tracing.
Wilmer said that as of March 8, about 62 percent of Spotsylvania school staff had responded to a vaccine survey sent by the division. Of those, 70 percent said they had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 40 percent had received a second dose and 6 percent had an appointment scheduled or planned to schedule one.
Currently, students in the hybrid program are split into two cohorts. These two groups will be combined and all students will attend school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
About 52 percent of the entire student population is in the hybrid program, but percentages range per individual school from 37 percent to 76 percent. On average, 60 percent of elementary students, 48 percent of middle school students and 44 percent of high school students are hybrid.
Baker said the division needs time to work out issues related to transportation, scheduling and COVID-19 mitigation.
“In order for us to have the capacity to increase from two to four days, we have to look at certain mitigations differently and provide alternatives or other means by which we can mitigate things,” Baker said.
Some students’ schedules may change to ensure that no class is too big to be able to implement adequate physical distancing. Lunch schedules will need to be altered to accommodate more students.
Combining the two student groups will also create transportation challenges. According to information presented to the board, there are 30 open bus driver contracts. Seven drivers are currently quarantined, six are on coronavirus-related leave and 20 are out for other health reasons.
In addition, teachers who have been working from home will need time to set up their classrooms or reconfigure them.
However, Phelps said she believes the schools could bring students back four days a week sooner than April 12.
“I believe the administrators of our school division need to have the flexibility to allow the students back into school,” she said. “They’re ready for it. We needed to get back to school yesterday.”
Twigg said students’ mental health has suffered from not being in school full time and accused the board majority of being in support of seeing students fail.
“To the board majority, I say, ‘There you go again,’ “ he said. “Unless we put our students in school or force our student base in that direction, under your leadership and under our direction, we will have failed this year’s students.”
Berkeley District representative Erin Grampp said starting the four-day week on March 23, as Phelps proposed, would require teachers to work over spring break—against the terms of their contracts.
Battlefield District representative Baron Braswell said the board should support Baker’s recommendation of an April 12 start date.
“I believe the superintendent had made consideration for the nuances of returning to school four days on April 12 and I believe it’s in the best interest of the schools and the division to give the superintendent and staff the time they are requiring,” Braswell said. “Earlier would put undue stress on the school division.”
