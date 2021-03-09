Spotsylvania schools to expand in-person learning to four days a week in April

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Baker said the division needs time to work out issues related to transportation, scheduling and COVID-19 mitigation.

“In order for us to have the capacity to increase from two to four days, we have to look at certain mitigations differently and provide alternatives or other means by which we can mitigate things,” Baker said.

Some students’ schedules may change to ensure that no class is too big to be able to implement adequate physical distancing. Lunch schedules will need to be altered to accommodate more students.

Combining the two student groups will also create transportation challenges. According to information presented to the board, there are 30 open bus driver contracts. Seven drivers are currently quarantined, six are on coronavirus-related leave and 20 are out for other health reasons.

In addition, teachers who have been working from home will need time to set up their classrooms or reconfigure them.

However, Phelps said she believes the schools could bring students back four days a week sooner than April 12.

“I believe the administrators of our school division need to have the flexibility to allow the students back into school,” she said. “They’re ready for it. We needed to get back to school yesterday.”