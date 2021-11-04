Spotsylvania Schools to hold 10th 'Rock Out, Knock Out Homelessness' event next week

Ten years ago, Spotsylvania County Public Schools held its first Rock Out, Knock Out Homelessness event to raise funds and gather donations for homeless students and their families.

The need has continued to grow “exponentially” in the decade since, school social worker Michelle Swisher said.

The 10th anniversary event will be held virtually as a Day of Giving on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The community is invited to make a cash donation or a donation of supplies to Treasure House—a household items and hygiene supply pantry for homeless students located behind Massaponax High School.

Swisher said all cash donations will be used to purchase supplies for Treasure House or for other needs, such as prom tickets, driver education or GED courses—”whatever the kids need,” Swisher said.

This year, Swisher said, there are 312 students in Spotsylvania schools who are identified as in need of services under the McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act, which provides federal funding to school divisions to support these students.

McKinney Vento students can be those living in shelters or transitional housing; hotels, motels or trailer parks; cars, parks and campgrounds; or who are sleeping on the couches of family or friends because they do not have a stable home of their own.