Spotsylvania Schools to hold 10th 'Rock Out, Knock Out Homelessness' event next week

Ten years ago, Spotsylvania County Public Schools held its first Rock Out, Knock Out Homelessness event to raise funds and gather donations for homeless students and their families.
The need has continued to grow “exponentially” in the decade since, school social worker Michelle Swisher said.
The 10th anniversary event will be held virtually as a Day of Giving on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The community is invited to make a cash donation or a donation of supplies to Treasure House—a household items and hygiene supply pantry for homeless students located behind Massaponax High School.
Swisher said all cash donations will be used to purchase supplies for Treasure House or for other needs, such as prom tickets, driver education or GED courses—”whatever the kids need,” Swisher said.
This year, Swisher said, there are 312 students in Spotsylvania schools who are identified as in need of services under the McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act, which provides federal funding to school divisions to support these students.
McKinney Vento students can be those living in shelters or transitional housing; hotels, motels or trailer parks; cars, parks and campgrounds; or who are sleeping on the couches of family or friends because they do not have a stable home of their own.
Funding under the McKinney Vento Act covers transportation costs and many other services for homeless students, but “there is no funding available from the school system to buy laundry detergent,” Swisher said.
“If kids come to school in clean clothes, they feel better and they perform better,” she said. “It’s the phrase ‘Maslow before Bloom’—kids need to have their basic needs met before they can bloom academically.”
Swisher said that not only has the number of homeless families in the school system increased, but those families have an increasing number of needs—from shelter and food to mental health support and treatment.
“Unfortunately, I don’t see the need ending,” Swisher said. “Right now, because of all the hardships people are facing, that’s not changing any time soon.”
In addition to being a fundraiser, Rock Out, Knock Out Homelessness is an awareness-raiser, Swisher said.
The school division’s social media pages will share many stories about homeless students, the barriers they face and the ways the schools try to help.
Swisher said there is no monetary goal for this year’s Rock Out, Knock Out Homelessness event.
“We are thankful for whatever we get,” she said. “We can’t thank the community enough for its support.”
To make a donation, visit sef4education.org on Nov. 9 or any time.
