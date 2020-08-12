Spotsylvania supervisors debate funding for school laptops

Lengthy and sometimes heated discussions between Spotsylvania County supervisors and school officials about providing laptops for students to use for distance learning ended with no decision Tuesday night.
The School Board has requested $2.5 million from the county to cover technology costs related to distance learning in response to the pandemic. Classes are set to start Monday, and the county will open the year with most students learning from home.
Some students, such as those with special needs, will attend schools, and students will be allowed to use their schools as internet hotspots. The school system plans to move to a hybrid model—allowing students the option of in-school or at-home study—in October.
According to a presentation at Tuesday’s meeting, the school system bought 8,500 Chromebooks, which cost $2.278 million. The laptops, which will be used by students to do their work during the virtual learning period and beyond, account for the bulk of the funding schools are seeking from the county.
Spotsylvania schools Superintendent Scott Baker told supervisors the initial request was aimed at garnering a portion of the county’s federal CARES Act funding for the laptops. But the board approved using the $11.88 million in CARES funding to pay for public safety salaries, allowing the county to use the same amount in local funds for other expenses. The county expects to receive another $11.88 million in CARES funding this year.
School officials consider the laptop expenses to be COVID-19 related, but instead of using a share of federal funding, they are now forced to ask supervisors for county money to cover the cost.
County schools were awarded $2.385 million in federal CARES funds. Private schools in the county were given nearly $133,000 of that funding.
According to a School Board presentation, the school system plans to use its CARES funds to help cover just more than $2 million preparing schools and buses, while $250,000 is slated to help with staff child care and $100,000 is set aside for “internal services.”
Baker said the school system provided 2,000 laptops to students for distance learning at the end of last school year, but said more students will need the devices.
He and other officials also told supervisors of the School Board’s plan to use bonds to provide Chromebook laptops for all students.
School officials used a survey to determine the number of laptops needed, but will not know exactly how many need them until school starts and they can reach all students. Since some students lack internet access at home, the school system will help by providing internet service and hotspot devices.
Much of Tuesday’s discussion was hampered by confusion during intense questioning, primarily from two supervisors who often appear to be at odds with school officials on spending.
Supervisors Tim McLaughlin and David Ross dominated most of the discussion as they sought specific details on the school system budget and how officials deemed the expenditures necessary.
McLaughlin appeared ruffled by the fact that the School Board approved the purchase of the laptops and other devices before asking the supervisors for the money. He suggested the schools were going to use the money for something else.
School officials said they bought the laptops using money planned for other expenses in the current budget and would probably need to make cuts elsewhere if the county doesn’t provide the funds to cover the cost.
Regardless of how the expenses are covered, Baker said, “We consider this an investment ... that will pay great dividends.”
Supervisor Deborah Frazier, a middle school principal, grew frustrated during the discussion, saying supervisors appeared to be taking a “punitive” approach.
At one point, she said supervisors were characterizing the funds being sought as local money, when in reality it is federal CARES funding. Fellow Supervisor Chris Yakabouski, who favored approval of the funding, agreed with Frazier.
Ross peppered school officials with a variety of questions, mostly regarding how many students really need a school-provided laptop.
He also said he doesn’t want to hurt how schools operate, but noted that the “uncertainties” concern him, both with the school system and the county budget.
“We’re being asked to make a decision tonight on an unknown future,” he said.
McLaughlin asked for a line-item budget covering the expenses.
Ross noted that he has been deemed the bad guy for his approach with school officials, but said he was not being “punitive” and that it is his “obligation to my constituents to ask these questions.” He also praised the school system at points during the discussions.
McLaughlin also said it was his duty as a supervisor to seek answers about how taxpayer money is being spent.
Board Chairman Gary Skinner eventually cut off the questioning by Ross and McLaughlin so other supervisors could chime in.
Supervisor Kevin Marshall asked if all students will have what they need and if schools were ready to open and operate next week whether the board approved the money or not. Baker said they were ready to open, but it will take some time to learn what all students need.
Frazier pointed out that County Administrator Ed Petrovitch worked with school officials on the plan and that the board should trust his decisions. She also criticized the board for its past actions, saying if the county provided more adequate funding, they might not be in this predicament.
“We need to stop shortchanging our schools,” she said.
Frazier said she doesn’t think her fellow board members are against education, but suggested supervisors could do a better job trying to appreciate what it takes to get the job done.
“We just need to open our minds and open our hearts,” she said.
The board plans to resume the discussion at its next meeting Aug. 25.
