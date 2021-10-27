Stafford County approves new days off for staff and students

“I will not be supporting this, not because I don’t think we need to do something, but because I don’t think that making three four-day weekends is going to solve the problem,” she said.

Healy said she wants to look at other ways to support staff, such as increasing the number of daily substitutes assigned to each school, and asked Jones to come back to the board with a report on how staff shortages can be dealt with.

George Washington District representative Susan Randall said she’d like the division to conduct a teacher work audit.

“We need to make sure that everything we are increasingly asking our teachers to do is 100 percent necessary,” she said. “Is there a break we can give them?”

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the School Board heard 10-year enrollment projections and a transportation update.

According to data collected by the transportation department, a schedule change implemented two weeks ago has had a positive effect on the number of bus routes arriving late to school in the mornings.

The average number of bus routes arriving to school late dropped from 20 percent the week of Oct. 4 to 8.6 percent the week of Oct. 12, after the schedule change, and to 7 percent the week of Oct. 18.