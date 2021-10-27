Stafford County approves new days off for staff and students

The Stafford County School Board on Tuesday approved three additional holidays for all division staff and students.
Nov. 12, Feb. 18 and April 15 will now be full days off instead of regular school days. The new holidays create four-day weekends for division staff and students.
Interim Superintendent Stanley Jones requested the calendar changes on behalf of staff, 12 of whom spoke at Tuesday’s school board meeting about their feelings of exhaustion and need for additional mental health days.
Staff shortages, a critical lack of substitutes, division-wide transportation difficulties and the stress of the pandemic are causing burn-out, the employees said.
“I am beginning my 40th year as a public school teacher and I have never seen school staff as discouraged, demoralized and stressed out as I have this year,” said Julie Perham, a teacher at Hampton Oaks Elementary School. “Every single day, I have people crying. At least once a week, I have somebody saying, ‘What’s going to happen if I resign?’ Every day, more is piled on our plates and there is no end in sight.”
The teachers spoke about feeling guilt over calling in sick, knowing that the lack of substitutes will likely mean a colleague will have to give up a planning period to cover for them.
“Last Friday, we had five teachers without substitutes,” said Anne Adams, a 29-year teacher in the county. “This is not business as usual. More and more, I feel my job will be the death of me.”
Stafford Education Association President Kathy Butler said teachers don’t like to admit they are struggling.
“But we are,” she said. “These three days will give staff much needed days to recharge and come back better and stronger. For those vocally against these three days, I invite you to come into my building and be prepared to work because we need substitutes.”
North Stafford High School teacher Michele Wickman said in an email to The Free Lance–Star, “Prioritizing educator mental health should never be a political issue.”
“Nearly 1,600 educators completed a survey put out by SEA and over 95 percent of them indicated support for the calendar changes,” Wickman said. “The School Board needs to listen to the experts in this situation. If they publicly make changes to support educator mental health, they’ll raise the morale of the entire school division.”
One parent, Dana Brown, spoke in opposition to the three new holidays, which she said will amount to a “sacrifice” of taxpayer money.
“These are three days we have to pay staff and get no teaching time in return,” Brown said. “Aren’t we in the middle of a learning crisis?”
The School Board approved the requested new holidays by a vote of 6–1, with Rock Hill representative Patricia Healy voting in opposition.
“I will not be supporting this, not because I don’t think we need to do something, but because I don’t think that making three four-day weekends is going to solve the problem,” she said.
Healy said she wants to look at other ways to support staff, such as increasing the number of daily substitutes assigned to each school, and asked Jones to come back to the board with a report on how staff shortages can be dealt with.
George Washington District representative Susan Randall said she’d like the division to conduct a teacher work audit.
“We need to make sure that everything we are increasingly asking our teachers to do is 100 percent necessary,” she said. “Is there a break we can give them?”
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the School Board heard 10-year enrollment projections and a transportation update.
According to data collected by the transportation department, a schedule change implemented two weeks ago has had a positive effect on the number of bus routes arriving late to school in the mornings.
The average number of bus routes arriving to school late dropped from 20 percent the week of Oct. 4 to 8.6 percent the week of Oct. 12, after the schedule change, and to 7 percent the week of Oct. 18.
There has not been a similar result in afternoon bus delays, however. Two weeks after the schedule change, about 42 percent of bus routes are still late in the afternoons.
Lionel White, supervisor of planning and GIS for the school division, presented the official enrollment count and 10-year projections.
According to the official count as of Sept. 30, K–12 enrollment in Stafford County Public Schools is 30,004, an increase of 1,081 since last fall.
White said that represents a recovery from the pandemic-related dip in enrollment last year, plus growth.
The latest 10-year projections show that elementary enrollment will grow by 2,900 students, middle school enrollment by 1,000 students and high school enrollment by 1,850 students.
