Stafford High School assistant principal receives statewide honor

Benjamin Diggs, an assistant principal at Stafford High School, has been named outstanding secondary school assistant principal by the Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals, Stafford County Public Schools announced this week.

“My students are my life. This honor is truly a reflection of the hard work they put in every single day,” Diggs said in a press release from the school division. “I am also proud to be surrounded and supported by other incredible leaders who share the same goals—to make life better for our students.”

The Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals grants five awards each year to outstanding middle and high school administrators.

“VASSP seeks to recognize exemplary performance among middle and high school assistant principals in the commonwealth," said Randy Barrack, the association's executive director. “It is exciting when we can identify and showcase administrators like Ben Diggs.”

Diggs has been assistant principal at Stafford High School since 2020. Prior to that, he was an IT resource teacher at North Stafford High School.

Stafford schools superintendent Thomas Taylor said Diggs "embodies the spirit of our learning community."

"He is an exceptional leader, strong administrator, and sincere role model for students and staff," Taylor said in the press release. "We are proud of him and congratulate him on this truly worthy designation.”

Diggs will be recognized at the Virginia Middle and High School Principals Conference in June and at the National Principals Conference in July.