Stafford School Board discusses classroom décor policy

The Stafford County School Board on Tuesday discussed proposed revisions to the employee code of conduct that outline parameters for classroom décor.

“Décor considered controversial is prohibited from being displayed in a compulsory classroom setting,” the proposed revisions state. “Controversial refers to décor that elicits substantial differences of opinion on the local, national, or international level, which are accompanied by intense feelings and strong emotions on the part of individuals or groups.”

The revisions were first suggested in September by School Board member Alyssa Halstead, who chairs the board’s governance committee. The governance committee approved the revisions last month and the revisions were on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting to be approved by the full board as part of the consent agenda, but were moved to discussion on a motion by board member Maya Guy.

Multiple teachers and students who spoke during public comments said they consider the revisions to be targeting Pride flags and other displays of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Guy said during the discussion that existing policies already grant individual school principals the authority to deal with classroom décor that is considered controversial.

“I just don’t see a real need for this,” she said. “I do believe there are some people who have taken issue [with classroom décor] and I think [Superintendent Thomas] Taylor said [at the governance committee meeting] that being uncomfortable is part of the learning process. We can’t shield students from everything.”

School Board member Elizabeth Warner said she thinks the revisions are “vague and heavy-handed” and could negatively affect teacher recruitment and retention.

“I don’t want to put a burden on our teachers or give them the impression that we’re looking over their shoulders because we don’t trust them,” she said. “Instead of a regulation, we need more conversations. We can teach our students how to respond and defend their beliefs and be respectful of others.”

Halstead addressed the proposed revisions at length during the meeting.

She said the proposed revisions didn’t come from her, but from her constituents.

“I never intended this to go through way it was written,” she said. “This was requested by a large portion of our population that we all represent, and we have the obligation and duty to put forward something that represents that.”

Addressing concerns that the definition of what is controversial is too subjective, Halstead said, “Why now do we have a problem identifying what is controversial?”

“It wasn’t hard to decide what was controversial when we took down the thin blue line flag, or when the ‘Don’t tread on me’ flag was removed or the MAGA shirts came off,” she said.

The board decided to continue discussion about the proposed revisions at a later date.

Halstead said she looks forward to “[moving] our discussion to a place where we can discuss it with all of our constituents together and find a happy median that works for everyone.

“That has been my goal all along,” she added.