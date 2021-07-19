Stafford School Board seeks public input for superintendent search

The Stafford County School Board is asking for input from the community as it begins the process of searching for a new division superintendent to replace Scott Kizner, who will retire Sept. 1.

“Selection of the best superintendent candidates for their school division is the single most important decision made by any School Board,” said School Board Chair Holly Hazard in a statement from the school division. “Community engagement is a very important part of the recruitment process. In light of the time of the year for selection of a new superintendent, the board unanimously decided to engage in a targeted community engagement process.”

The board in June approved hiring consultants BWP & Associates to conduct the search for superintendent candidates. The consultant's first step is the development of a superintendent leadership profile, which it will present to the School Board Aug. 10.

The division will host three community forums to gather public input on desired leadership qualities. The forums will be held in the School Board chambers on July 28, from 5 to 6 p.m., and on July 29 from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.