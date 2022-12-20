Widewater Elementary kindergartners name new U.S. Army Caisson horse

Kindergarteners at Widewater Elementary School in Stafford were excited to learn Tuesday morning that the U.S. Army Caisson Platoon's newest horse will be named Gunther—the name they suggested.

The entire school took part in a naming contest for the newest horse adopted by the platoon, a 4-year-old Percheron from Lancaster, Pa. Each grade level submitted a name, and the platoon selected a winner.

Out of the six options—Gunther, Musket, Brain Pop, Marshmallow, Brown Sugar, and Hee Haw—the platoon voted for Gunther, and two members of the platoon visited the school this week to inform the kindergarten class of their win.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Derek Eich—a Widewater parent—and Specialist Brock Emery presented students with a plaque, a picture of Gunther and one of his horseshoes, and answered questions about the horse.

Students wanted to know how soft he is (the softest horse in the world), how fast he can run (35 mph) and how many friends he has (about 48).

The Army Caisson Platoon participates in military funerals at Arlington National Cemetery. The platoon's horses pull the flag-draped casket on a black artillery caisson as part of the funeral procession.

Gunther is the newest addition to a team of about 50 horses who carry out this honor.