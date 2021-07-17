Will Fredericksburg-area students be required to wear masks in school this upcoming year?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board did approve a motion to send a letter to the governor and VDOE stating that Spotsylvania County Public Schools supports parental choice in masks.

Other local K–12 school divisions are waiting for guidance from the VDOE.

“We will follow the VDOE’s guidance and if they leave it up to localities, we’ll go from there,” said Jeff Wick, coordinator of safety and compliance for Caroline County Public Schools.

Stafford County Public Schools spokesperson Hunter Berry said the division “will continue working with our health department for guidance on this issue.”

“We will of course follow any state executive orders, but right now it is too early to state what the policy will be for the upcoming school year,” he wrote in an email.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools is also waiting on VDOE guidance, division leaders said last week.

Among local colleges, the University of Mary Washington is requiring that all students be fully vaccinated by the start of the fall 2021 semester.