Rashid challenges Wittman in 1st Congressional District race

While Rashid said he will work to fill broadband voids in rural parts of the state, Wittman maintains there have been thousands of new connections already made within the district.

“I’m very passionate that we need to do more,” said Wittman. “The governor has a goal of covering Virginia in the next 10 years. I think we can get it much, much faster than that.”

To help revive the economy, Rashid supports sending generous cash payments directly to working families who need the money, and he supports legislation that would do just that.

“We don’t need the corporations to be the middle-man to take their cut,” said Rashid. “We need that money to go directly to employees, directly to workers, directly to small business owners at the rate of $2,000 a month per worker, backdated to March, through this pandemic and at least three months after.”

In addition to the financial assistance, Rashid wants to continue to fight the COVID-19 virus and prevent its spread.

“I want to make sure that we have a national testing plan that includes mass contact tracing, and masks available for the entire country,” said Rashid.