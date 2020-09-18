Voters flock to polls to cast their ballots early

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although the Nov. 3 election is still weeks away, many voters were already at the polls Friday morning.

“It’s been a very busy morning,” said Kellie Acors, Spotsylvania County registrar. “We had a line for a while, but everything has gone smoothly.”

With Virginia now permitting eligible voters to cast their votes 45 days prior to Election Day, Acors believes Friday’s initial burst of voter turnout may have been caused by confusion over the new early voting policy.

“So many people are calling and their questions seem like they think it’s just one day of early voting and we say no, this is just the beginning of the 45 days of the early option to go vote,” said Acors.

Polls throughout Virginia will remain open Monday through Friday for early voters right up until Oct. 31. In addition to the weekday options, polls will also be open the last two Saturdays before the November election.

“So with this being the new law … I’m wondering if we will see such a large influx each day,” said Acors. “There are a lot of unknowns.”