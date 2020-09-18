Voters flock to polls to cast their ballots early

Although the Nov. 3 election is still weeks away, many voters were already at the polls Friday morning.
“It’s been a very busy morning,” said Kellie Acors, Spotsylvania County registrar. “We had a line for a while, but everything has gone smoothly.”
With Virginia now permitting eligible voters to cast their votes 45 days prior to Election Day, Acors believes Friday’s initial burst of voter turnout may have been caused by confusion over the new early voting policy.
“So many people are calling and their questions seem like they think it’s just one day of early voting and we say no, this is just the beginning of the 45 days of the early option to go vote,” said Acors.
Polls throughout Virginia will remain open Monday through Friday for early voters right up until Oct. 31. In addition to the weekday options, polls will also be open the last two Saturdays before the November election.
“So with this being the new law … I’m wondering if we will see such a large influx each day,” said Acors. “There are a lot of unknowns.”
In Stafford County, Registrar Anna Hash said election officials at her office, as well as the county’s satellite voting station at the Stafford Regional Airport, also had a busy Friday morning.
“There was a line here and at the airport when we opened this morning,” said Hash.
Last month, Stafford County officials added the airport venue as an additional voting location to help ease the heavy foot traffic that traditionally comes to the small registrar’s office every election season at the George L. Gordon, Jr. Administration Center.
Marc Hoffman, director of elections and voter registrar for Fredericksburg, said as of 11:30 a.m. on Friday, 43 people showed up at Executive Plaza at 601 Caroline St. to cast their ballots.
“Everything is going smoothly,” said Hoffman. “The first few people were very excited, and as some even said, they were glad to get this over with.”
Lorrie Gump, general registrar for King George County reported about 100 voters at the polls by early afternoon on Friday.
“That’s a lot for the first day, and we’ve already sent out over 2,000 absentee ballots. That’s a lot, too,” said Gump. “It’s extraordinary for us, I only mailed 600 last presidential election. We’ve only got 18,000 registered voters, so I’ve already mailed out 10 percent of my population.”
In addition to the early voting phenomenon throughout the region, requests for absentee ballots this election cycle are also soaring.
Acors said during the 2016 presidential election, about 4,000 requests for absentee ballots were fulfilled. On Friday, Acors’ staff was preparing 13,000 absentee ballots for mail delivery. In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, Acors credits the run on absentee ballots to the lifted restrictions on obtaining one, which used to require a valid excuse for not voting in person.
“There’s no longer a required excuse to receive an absentee ballot,” said Acors. “It’s just a matter of filling out an application and requesting an early ballot be sent.”
Acors also said it’s simply a convenience for others.
“It’s how we vote, it’s how my family votes,” said Acors. “You get everything you need right in that envelope.”
Area residents throughout the region may also deliver their ballots to drop boxes, many of which are available 24 hours a day, monitored by closed-circuit television cameras.
Although photo IDs are no longer required to vote, voters who choose to come to the polls must present a form of identification approved by the Virginia Department of Elections.
“They don’t have to have a picture ID anymore,” said Hash. “They can use a utility bill. They give their name and address and we verify the information.”
Acors said in 2014, the previous requirement for a photo ID went into effect.
“Before that, people could come in with a utility bill, a cell phone bill, that’s how it was before 2014,” said Acors.
But earlier this year, the Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill that removed Virginia’s requirement to show a photo ID in order to vote.
Del. Mark Cole (R-Spotsylvania), who opposed the bill, said at the time, “This bill subjects our elections to the same threat of fraud as drivers licenses in Virginia prior to 9/11.”
But Acors said if voter identity questions arise at the polls, election officials have ways to verify the identity of a potential voter.
“We can check personal property, DMV, there’s a lot of options that we’ve got on the back end to check to make sure,” said Acors. “Most people use their driver’s license, thankfully. It’s easier for us because we scan it and it pulls up the voter in our poll books quickly.”
Voters can check their own registration status online by visiting vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation.
