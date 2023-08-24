Judge Victoria Willis said that she and others owe Rodney A. Hester Jr. a debt of gratitude for his 22 years of service to the United States Army.

But Willis’ gratitude didn’t stop her from ordering the 52-year-old Hester to serve 30 years in prison for molesting a teenage girl in 2020.

Hester was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court Thursday to a total of 70 years with 40 years suspended. A jury previously convicted him of aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties and two counts of object sexual penetration.

The evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Frank showed that all of the charges stemmed from an Oct. 2, 2020 incident at a Stafford residence where Hester was temporarily staying. The victim, who was 15 at the time, had gone to bed after she and Hester had watched a movie.

The girl claimed that while she was in bed, Hester came into the room and inappropriately touched her private area with his hands and his mouth. She eventually ran into a bathroom and locked the door, and Hester went to sleep after she refused to unlock it.

She reported the incident at a therapy session a short time later, and the Stafford Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation that resulted in Hester’s arrest later that month.

Hester told police that he didn’t remember anything about that night, in part because he drank a bottle of wine, three shots of vodka and took some medication. But he claimed he didn’t think he would have done anything like the girl described, even in his altered state of mind.

Several supporters testified on Hester’s behalf at the sentencing, saying he was an upstanding person and that they don’t believe the girl’s allegations.

But Willis pointed out that a jury of 12 believed otherwise, and said it was her job to sentence him on his convictions, regardless of the “exemplary” life he may have led prior to the incident.

Willis also said there is a victim “who will never be the same. She has been broken and fractured.”

Hester’s attorney during the trial, Alan Cilman, attacked the girl’s credibility, saying there were inconsistencies in her story. Hester hired a new attorney, Anthony Williams, for the sentencing.

But Frank said the main details of her story never changed.