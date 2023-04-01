Rachel Chung, the daughter of Stuart Chung and Stephanie Fitzgerald, is a senior at Colonial Forge High School. Rachel is a student athletic training assistant. She has served as president of the junior and senior classes. Rachel has also been a member of National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Love Them Both, Mu Alpha Theta and Health Occupations Students of America. She has been named to the academic honor roll all four years. Rachel is a member of Freedom Church, and she volunteers with “The Lamp.” Rachel will attend the University of Virginia to study kinesiology, with plans to become the head athletic trainer of a professional sports team.

Noah Martin, the son of Kyle and Joy Martin, is a senior at Fredericksburg Christian School. Noah was part of the varsity football team for five years, serving as a captain during his junior and senior years, and he has earned numerous awards for his sport. He has broken 14 school records, became the nation’s leading punt returner, and led the state in points per game. He has been selected for all-state twice and has earned the award for offensive player of the year. Noah was also a member of the baseball team, receiving awards in that sport as well. Noah is a member of National Honor Society. He was awarded the Christian Character Award in Stewardship and received the ACSI Distinguished Christian Award in Athletics, Academics and Leadership. Noah has been a part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for four years and volunteers at football camps throughout the summer. Noah will attend Christopher Newport University, where he will play football. He plans to study pre-med, attend medical school and become an orthopedic surgeon.

Zanija Ny’Cole Burrell is a senior at James Monroe High School. Zanija was selected as Student of the Month for being a positive influence in her classes and throughout the school. She is kind and a wonderful friend and leader for her peers. Zanija is employed at Spotsylvania Towne Centre. She will participate in the Ceili Leahy Day of Service, and she supports nonprofit organizations in Fredericksburg. Zanija is active in her church and enjoys spending time with her family. Zanija is interested in pursuing a career in cosmetology or nursing.

Akinbolade Akinropo, the son of Folake and Akinniyi Akinropo, is a senior at Massaponax High School. Akinbolade was named an AP Scholar with distinction. Akinbolade has played the baritone saxophone in the district band. He has also been a member of the track team. Akinbolade has set his sights on attending the United States Military Academy at West Point and to become an Army aviation officer,

Angelina Govoni is a senior at Mountain View High School. Angelina has been involved in the Commonwealth Governor’s School, Marine Corps JROTC and Girl Scouts. She appreciates how these programs have taught skills that will help in college and the workforce.

Nathan Meline, the son of Erik and Tanya Meline, is a senior at Stafford High School. Nathan has been a member of National Honor Society, Scholastic Bowl, Humanitarian Aid Club and Planting Shade. He has served as secretary of Key Club and was selected to attend Boys State. He has received the Summa Cum Laude Award. Nathan has been a member of the varsity cross-country, winter track and track teams. He has volunteered at Turkey Trot, the Colonial Beach Triathlon, Earth Day cleanup and water testing with Trout Unlimited. Nathan will attend college to pursue a degree in biotechnology.