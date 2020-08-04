Tropical Storm Isaias left a trail of damage along the Virginia shoreline on its journey north Tuesday, but the Fredericksburg region appeared to have dodged a soggy, gusty bullet.
The Mary Washington University weather station reported 1.63 inches of rain Tuesday morning before skies cleared. That is roughly the same as the 1.53 inches recorded the previous day, but far short of the up to 6 inches that had been predicted. The storm caused minor flooding of some low-lying roads in the Fredericksburg area, but no other significant issues were reported.
The impact was greater in the Hampton Roads area, where homes were damaged and thousands were left without power. There was also damage in the Northern Neck, where officials in the town of Kilmarnock said that a tornado touched down around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday near the southern tip of the Lancaster County peninsula.
The tornado, confirmed to town officials by the National Weather Service, then cut a quarter-mile-wide swath of destruction that traveled several miles inland to sideswipe the town of Kilmarnock and angled off towards the Brown’s Corner area of nearby Northumberland County.
Reports from Lancaster County sources and on social media also noted considerable damage from both the hurricane and the tornado around the town of White Stone and in spots just inland of the Chesapeake Bay shoreline like Windmill Point, Little Bay and Ocran.
Officials reported that two people were injured in Lancaster County, but Kilmarnock Town ManagerSusan Cockrell said there were no indications of serious injuries in the town.
But she confirmed that there was property damage along the path of the twister, with trees and power poles snapped along the tornado’s path and sections of houses and businesses torn apart in some spots.
“We don’t have people displaced, and have no shelters open,” Cockrell said, “but I’ve heard of three homes with significant damage, with one tree coming down on a house in Kilmarnock. At Good Luck Cellars in town, the tornado ripped the chimney and a porch right off.”
She noted that over 3,500 customers in Lancaster County were without power at midday Tuesday, with crews working quickly to get the toppled electrical lines back up and working. Cockrell said that the National Guard send in about 16 Guardsmen with a handful of high-water vehicles to help clean debris out of the way so the utility crews could get to the downed power lines.
Cockrell said she toured the path of the storm Tuesday morning with police officials.
“It truly cut a very narrow swath here in town, and then went off into some piney woods,” she said. “There is considerable debris and damage, with tall pines snapped here and there and just laying halfway down.”
She added, “We’re gonna be fine. What we really need right now is for people to stay home and quit coming out to take pictures of the storm damage so crews can get in here and clean things out.”
Colonial Beach Mayor Eddie Blunt and Coles Point Marina manager Kasey Hamlet reported only minor tree damage and flooding in their areas along the Potomac River.
“We came through really well, without any real problems or damage,” Blunt said. “We had an operations center set up, and the public works crew standing by, but there wasn’t much to deal with.”
National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Widelski said Isaias—which made landfall about 11:10 p.m. Monday near Ocean Isle Beach in North Carolina—dumped 5 to 10 inches of rain in areas of southern Maryland. Officials in St. Mary's County and Calvert County, Md., reported some flooding that impacted homes, but no significant problems.
“There was a family stuck in a house in a low-lying area—the fire department was able to get them out safely," said Calvert County Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Dave Payne. "Other than that, we haven't had anything major.”
Locally, the Stafford Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a stranded vehicle early Tuesday at the underpass of Harrell Road in southern Stafford and safely removed the occupants from the car.
The Virginia Department of Transportation reported that all primary roads were open in Fredericksburg District, but as of 5 p.m. around 25 secondary roads were closed in Essex, Caroline, Gloucester, King George, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Middlesex, Northumberland, Stafford and Westmoreland counties.
Dominion Power officials said while nearly half a million customers lost power during the storm, most of them in the Hampton Roads area, only about 3,500 in the Fredericksburg area were without electricity at the peak of the storm and most were restored by Tuesday morning.
The Northern Neck Electric Cooperative said more than 5,900 members lost power during the storm, but the total was down to 1,711 by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The utility said many of those remaining outages were in isolated areas and would take longer to restore.
