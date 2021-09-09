Fredericksburg-area events to commemorate 9/11

The following events are among those in the Fredericksburg area planned this weekend to honor first responders and commemorate the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks:

Friday

9/11 ceremony, George L. Gordon Jr. Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford. Bell ringing ceremony, display of photographs from National September 11 Memorial & Museum, recognition of special guests. 10 a.m. staffordcountyva.gov.

Always Remember: 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, Fallen Heroes War Memorial, intersection of Liberty, Barton and George streets. With Fredericksburg fire and police chiefs, Mayor Katherine Greenlaw and the president of the Woman's Club of Fredericksburg.

Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

9/11 20th Anniversary Tribute, 7200 Courthouse Commons Blvd, Spotsylvania. Company 1 will pray for the families and remember the victims. 8:30 a.m. Park in the parking lot of Mercy Hill Community Church next to the fire house and make your way over to the 9/11 memorial.

Caroline County Fire Rescue 20th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, 17202 Richmond Turnpike, Milford. 10 a.m. co.caroline.va.us.