Fredericksburg-area events to commemorate 9/11

The following events are among those in the Fredericksburg area planned this weekend to honor first responders and commemorate the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks:
Friday
9/11 ceremony, George L. Gordon Jr. Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford. Bell ringing ceremony, display of photographs from National September 11 Memorial & Museum, recognition of special guests. 10 a.m. staffordcountyva.gov.
Always Remember: 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, Fallen Heroes War Memorial, intersection of Liberty, Barton and George streets. With Fredericksburg fire and police chiefs, Mayor Katherine Greenlaw and the president of the Woman's Club of Fredericksburg.
Saturday
9/11 20th Anniversary Tribute, 7200 Courthouse Commons Blvd, Spotsylvania. Company 1 will pray for the families and remember the victims. 8:30 a.m. Park in the parking lot of Mercy Hill Community Church next to the fire house and make your way over to the 9/11 memorial.
Caroline County Fire Rescue 20th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, 17202 Richmond Turnpike, Milford. 10 a.m. co.caroline.va.us.
Patriot Day ceremony, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. Remembering 9/11/2001. 6 p.m. Event line 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
9/11 anniversary, Louisa County Office Building, 1 Woolfolk Drive, Louisa. Keynote speaker will be Capt. David Bogozi. 9:30–10 a.m. Held as both an in-person, outdoor event as well as a live, online event. Citizens may park in front of the County building. louisacounty.com.
September 11th 20th Anniversary Commemoration, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Wreath Laying Ceremony at the museum’s 9/11 exhibit, 9:30–10 a.m.; 9/11 panel in Medal of Honor Theater, first responders, FBI Special Agents and others will share their stories and answer audience questions. 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Sounds on Short: Honoring Our Heroes (Ribs, Blues and Brews), Short Street, Orange. Featuring Curt Krandall and True Story, and Billy & the Backbeats. 5–9 p.m. $5 admission. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.