GETTING THERE: Are transformers the future of automobiles?

IT’S LOOKING more and more like we are in the early throes of an automobile revolution as more people buy electric cars.

With that in mind, here’s a peek at a new electric car with a twist: it’s a shape-shifter.

Israel-based City Transformer’s micro-car CT-1 is a small electric vehicle considered foldable because it can be squeezed down while standing still or driving.

The tiny car, meant to be driven in a city environment, has two modes.

One CT-1 option is performance mode, which has a wider wheelbase for a more car-like ride. City mode allows a driver to narrow the CT-1 wheelbase by retracting the tires and fenders, which means the CT-1 “parks and outsmarts traffic like a motorcycle,” City Transformer says on its website.

The city mode allows four CT-1 cars to fit in a single parking space, City Transformer claims.

City Transformer was named top tech start-up for the CT-1 at last week’s SHIFT Mobility conference in Berlin, according to SHIFT Mobility, which tracks mobility innovation across the globe.

The CT-1 is being tested and honed on European roads with production expected to start in 2024.

Bridge project in running for national award

The Chatham Bridge rehabilitation project has advanced through to the national round of an annual transportation awards program.

The Rappahannock River bridge, which connects Fredericksburg with Stafford County, was recently selected in this year’s American Transportation Awards regional competition. Last week, the bridge project was named one of the 12 national finalists from among 80 projects from 37 state departments of transportation.

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials announced the finalists last week.

Along with the Chatham Bridge project, the Virginia Department of Transportation had another project in the running: the eastbound Interstate 66 “Inside the Beltway” widening project.

But it was the $23.4-million Chatham Bridge project that advanced in the quality of life/community development category for small projects, with costs up to $25 million.

The 80-year-old bridge on State Route 3 was closed in June 2020 for the overhaul. The work included replacing the deck with a concrete surface and adding a pedestrian and bike path with an observation spot. The span was reopened in October.

The awards competition is sponsored by the AASHTO, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The 12 advancing projects will compete for the top two national prizes.

Industry judges will select the winners, but there also is a people’s choice award that will be decided by online votes. More details can be found at americastransportationawards.org.

AASHTO will announce the national prizes at its October meeting. Winning departments of transportation will receive $10,000 to donate to charity or for scholarships.