GETTING THERE: Automated car create a quandary

Automated vehicle technology is still in its early stages, but it seems to be evolving by the nanosecond, so widespread use is probably closer than we think.

Even so, there are still big hurdles to clear, including a whopper of a philosophical debate: Is the machine or human “driver” responsible if an automated car is involved in a crash?

A recent study, published in the journal Risk Analysis, addressed the issue.

Participants reacted to hypothetical crashes involving semi-autonomous cars, and they put more blame on the machines. Participants also “indicated that the victim should be compensated more, compared to a crash caused by a human driver,” the Society for Risk Analysis said in a release about the study.

Peng Liu, an associate professor at China’s College of Management and Economics at Tianjin University, led the research team.

“Liu and his colleagues call this bias against automated systems ‘blame attribution asymmetry,’” the risk analysis society said in a news release. “It indicates the tendency for people to over-react to automation-caused crashes, possibly owing to the higher negative affect, or feelings and emotions, evoked by these crashes. Negative emotions such as anger can amplify attributions of legal responsibility and blame.”