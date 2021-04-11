GETTING THERE: Progress being made on Fredericksburg area bridge work

MORE steel beams were delivered to the Chatham Bridge on Friday morning as crews continued work on the span, which has been closed since June 2020.

Those are among the last beams to be delivered for the span over the Rappahannock River.

The final beam is scheduled to be set by the end of this week, local Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Darragh Frye said.

The project is scheduled to be completed in October.

Meanwhile, work will soon start on another area bridge project.

The Stafford County Truslow Road overpass opened on Friday, which started the clock for work to begin on the American Legion bridge in the county. Both projects are part of the Interstate 95 express lanes extension.

The Truslow Road bridge closed for replacement in January 2020. The project took longer than expected, with weather delays being one factor.

Frye said no date has been set for work to start on the American Legion bridge.