Frye re-elected to VML executive committee post

The Virginia Municipal League has reelected Fredericksburg City Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. to the position of City Section Chair of the Executive Committee.

Frye, who has represented Ward 4 since 2014, advanced efforts to relocate the slave auction block from William Street to the Fredericksburg Area Museum and also spearheaded the naming of Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge on Fall Hill Avenue. He’s been credited with implementing several community initiatives, including the Gun Give Back program and Midnight Madness for city teenagers.

The VML was founded in 1905 with the goal of cities, towns and counties coming together to improve the quality of life in Virginia.