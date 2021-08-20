Wittman seeks new commission to examine U.S. role in Afghanistan

Fredericksburg-area Rep. Rob Wittman and New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced Friday new legislation that would establish the National Commission on the United States’ Involvement in Afghanistan.

The pair, who serve as members of the House Armed Services Committee, say the new commission will be modeled after the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States—also known as the 9/11 Commission—and would be tasked to conduct a full review that will report on America’s 20-year involvement in the war-torn country.

“Our legislation will establish a new commission to examine all of our successes and failures in Afghanistan—including this failed withdrawal—hold those responsible accountable and prevent the United States from making these mistakes again,” said Wittman, a Republican whose 1st District includes Fredericksburg, Stafford and King George counties and parts of Spotsylvania and Caroline counties.

On July 8, President Joe Biden announced the war would end Aug. 31. Taliban forces entered the Afghanistan capital of Kabul on Aug. 15.

Stefanik said through the commission, she seeks an objective review and analysis of all the strategies, money spent and lives lost in Afghanistan.