Hazmat incident at Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford sends three to hospital, 17 others decontaminated

Stafford County Fire and Rescue officials said a hazardous materials incident at the Rappahannock Regional Jail Saturday sent three jail staff members to Mary Washington Hospital and required 17 inmates to be decontaminated on the scene for possible exposure to toxic chemicals.

Stafford County Fire Chief Joseph Cardello said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

According to Cardello, first responders arrived at the jail about 2:30 p.m. after receiving notification that kitchen workers had mixed two separate caustic cleaning chemicals together, producing a toxic, chlorine gas vapor cloud within the facility.

Of the three jail staff members sent to the hospital, one suffered minor burns, the second complained of mild respiratory issues and the third had chest discomfort, Cardello said.

Cardello said Stafford firefighters worked with Fredericksburg’s hazardous material team to secure and ventilate the area of the jail impacted by the incident. The team checked the air in the facility to determine that the kitchen area was safe to reoccupy, he said.

James Scott Baron: 540-374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.