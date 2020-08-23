 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hazmat incident at Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford sends three to hospital, 17 others decontaminated
0 comments

Hazmat incident at Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford sends three to hospital, 17 others decontaminated

Only $5 for 5 months
Rappahannock Regional Jail

Rappahannock Regional Jail

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-S

Stafford County Fire and Rescue officials said a hazardous materials incident at the Rappahannock Regional Jail Saturday sent three jail staff members to Mary Washington Hospital and required 17 inmates to be decontaminated on the scene for possible exposure to toxic chemicals.

Stafford County Fire Chief Joseph Cardello said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

According to Cardello, first responders arrived at the jail about 2:30 p.m. after receiving notification that kitchen workers had mixed two separate caustic cleaning chemicals together, producing a toxic, chlorine gas vapor cloud within the facility.

Of the three jail staff members sent to the hospital, one suffered minor burns, the second complained of mild respiratory issues and the third had chest discomfort, Cardello said.

Cardello said Stafford firefighters worked with Fredericksburg’s hazardous material team to secure and ventilate the area of the jail impacted by the incident. The team checked the air in the facility to determine that the kitchen area was safe to reoccupy, he said.

James Scott Baron: 540-374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I spent 23 years in the Navy in media relations and as a reporter. Prior to coming to The Free Lance-Star in 2019, I volunteered with a local non-profit that helps formerly incarcerated people transition back into society. I'm also an avid motorcyclist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert