A man was found dead Tuesday morning on U.S. 1 in Caroline County, the apparent victim of a hit-and-run driver, police said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Jessica Shehan said the victim was discovered about 6:30 a.m. about a half-mile south of State Route 207. He had been struck by a vehicle sometime during the night.

Shehan said troopers Tuesday were in the process of identifying the victim and notifying next-of-kin. No potential suspect or vehicle has been identified.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call state police at 804/609-5656. Citizens can also reach police by dialing #77 on their cellphones or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

— Staff reports