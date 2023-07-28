A Stafford man was charged with multiple offenses following a series of incidents Thursday night that included assaulting two deputies and damaging a patrol car, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to Steven Circle at 8:50 p.m. in response to a reported disturbance. By the time deputies arrived at the mobile home park, Kimmitz said the suspect had assaulted another resident and was destroying property.

Kimmitz said the intoxicated suspect was initially pleasant with deputies, but his demeanor shifted when he was informed that he was being arrested. He cursed repeatedly and had to be carried to a patrol car by two deputies. He refused to get into the car, but a third deputy was finally able to help get him into the cruiser.

Once in the cruiser, police said the man began kicking the cruiser door, eventually dislodging a window and bending the door frame outward. Two deputies were assaulted during the ensuing effort to further restrain the suspect, but neither deputy was seriously injured.

Kevin Deon Jones, 40, was charged with two felony counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, assault and battery, vandalism and obstruction of justice. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.