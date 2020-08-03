If the weather forecasters are on target, you may need more than a raincoat and an umbrella to get through today.
You may need a good pair of waders.
After changing course over the weekend, Tropical Storm Isaias was expected to make landfall on the upper South Carolina/lower North Carolina coast overnight. Forecasters say the storm will bring drenching, possibly record-setting amounts of rain along the East Coast, with some parts of the Fredericksburg region getting as much as 8 inches.
James Lee, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service office in Sterling, said Monday that tropical storm conditions—including gusty, squally weather—were expected to begin in the region around daybreak Tuesday and continue for 12 to 15 hours.
The rain began Monday afternoon and was expected to get worse after the storm rumbled ashore. Lee said rainfall is expected to fall at a rate of about 2 inches per hour during the peak period Tuesday, and some areas could see even more.
“I think we'll see 3 to 6 inches of rain locally, with higher amounts in a short amount of time, that's why we're concerned with flooding,” Lee said. “If there's an isolated cell, you could easily get higher amounts, up to 8 inches in several locations.”
Lee said although the Fredericksburg region was under a tropical storm warning Monday, as well as a flash flood and coastal flood watch, rain isn’t the only factor that area residents should be concerned with.
“I thing the Fredericksburg area is still going to be getting some good 40 to 50 mph winds Tuesday along with the heavy rainfall,” he said. “There will be thunder, lightning, wind speeds and gusts up to 50 mph during the daylight hours. It’s going to be quite a stormy day on Tuesday.”
Adam Lynch, a river steward with the Friends of the Rappahannock, said the expected rainfall from Isaias deposited at the watershed at Skyline Drive in the Shenandoah National Park, coupled with Isaias’ track coming up the east coast, could potentially cause high river levels locally.
“Fredericksburg is a flood-prone location because it has water coming down from the upper watershed, and all the creeks that get flooded in Orange and Culpeper counties flow down through Fredericksburg,” Lynch said. “At the same time, we have the tidal influence coming up from the east, so a storm surge could theoretically hit Fredericksburg if it were a well-timed storm. That's the worst nightmare, if you get both at the same time.”
Lynch said a worst-case scenario of all the forces coming together in a similar fashion occurred during Hurricane Agnes in 1972, the costliest hurricane to hit the U.S. at the time. The Rappahannock peaked at 39.10 inches on June 22 of that year, more than 20 inches above flood stage in Fredericksburg.
“That's probably the best antecedent for what we might see,” said Lynch. “I would say its unlikely we'll get one of those historic floods, but it's always possible.”
Lee said the trajectory of the system on Monday did not look as if it would bring a tidal surge up river to Fredericksburg.
Heavy rains from the storm could help bring precipitation levels closer to normal for the year. The University of Mary Washington weather station recorded 18.96 inches of precipitation this year as of Sunday, almost seven inches below normal for that date.
Lee warns motorists to take extra precautions while traveling over the next several days.
“Do not drive through flooded roadways, that's the leading cause of death in our region from freshwater flooding, people trying to drive through flooded roadways,” said Lee. “Just turn around and find another route.”
At home, area residents should also be aware that downed trees and other factors associated with storms can contribute to power outages. Lee said because of the soil saturation due to the high amount of rainfall coupled with high, gusty winds, the potential for trees coming down is high.
Dominion Energy, the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and the Northern Neck Electric Cooperative said they were preparing for possible outages and urged residents to take precautions at home, including having flashlights or battery-powered lanterns ready. Officials also suggested charging cell phones before the onset of the storm and having adequate supplies of medicine, first-aid supplies, batteries, bottled water, and non-perishable foods on hand.
In response to Isaias, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation said it was close numerous parks as of 5 p.m. Monday, including Westmoreland, Lake Anna, Caledon and Widewater in the Fredericksburg region.
Lee said in addition to tracking Isaias, forecasters are keeping their eyes on the next possible disturbance, which is currently forming in the Lesser Antilles, a group of islands in the Caribbean Sea.
“The tropics are active and the peak of the hurricane season isn't until mid-September,” said Lee. “People just have to be aware and be ready in case we do get a direct hit.”
