'It's about the heart,' says this year's Itty Bitty City winner

Spotsylvania County resident Barbara Bodnar, her daughter-in-law Suzanne Bodnar, and Suzanne’s mother, Pat Weinhardt, were among the hundreds of local residents who spent time scouring the streets and buildings of downtown Fredericksburg this summer as they took part in the 18th annual Itty Bitty City Scavenger Hunt.

Bodnar’s group thought they were stuck at the end, but the group’s most elusive clue was right in front of them the whole time, she said.

“We just kept walking past it and I said to my daughter-in-law, if we don’t find it, it’s no big deal,” she said.

But they eventually spotted the lettering on a sign on the door to Yamaha Music School—clue No. 27. That discovery was the last they needed to finish, and Bodnar was recently named the top winner of this year’s hunt.

The annual scavenger hunt, hosted by The Free Lance–Star in collaboration with the Fredericksburg Department of Economic Development and Tourism, kicked off July 13 and ended Sept. 7.

Participants had several weeks to determine the locations of 41 “itty bitty” details captured in images by Free Lance–Star photographers Pete Cihelka and Tristan Lorei. This year, eagle-eyed sleuths successfully tracked down specific signs, keyholes, side doors, statues and more using the zoomed-in visual aides. To further help hunters, riddles pointing them toward clues were displayed in windows of downtown businesses.

Bodnar said she has participated in all 18 scavenger hunts.

“My daughter-in-law and her mother and I do it every year,” she said. “We just love walking downtown; we like to make several trips.”

This year, the trio spent a few hours walking downtown on several days, searching for clues and then grabbing a bite to eat. They like to finish their hunting with a nice lunch downtown, Bodnar said.

“It’s not about the prizes; it’s about the heart,” said Bodnar. “We just love the scavenger hunt.”

As the first-place winner, Bodnar will receive a $400 gift card to use at downtown businesses.

The second-place winner, James McCloud, will receive a $250 gift card, and eight third-place winners will each receive a $50 gift card.

“The Free Lance–Star appreciates the healthy partnership with the team at the city of Fredericksburg to pull this off each summer,” said FLS advertising development specialist Beth Loveless. “It was wonderful watching so many people walking around together downtown, sometimes in heat exceeding 100 degrees, newspaper in hand, solving the clues together.”