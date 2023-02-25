Keyri Argueta Osorio the daughter of Ana Osorio and Fermin Argueta, is a senior at Chancellor High School. Keyri is a member of HOSA, the future health professionals club. She is also an ESOL speaker and helps other students at SCTC. She has also earned her CPR certificate. Keyri serves the community as a Sunday school teacher and sings in her church choir. She also volunteers at Goodwill. Keyri will pursue an associate degree at Germanna Community College.

Khailee Blunt is a senior at Courtland High School. Khailee has taken Honors, AP and DE classes. She has participated in extracurricular activities including the Courtland Dance Team, Spanish Honor Society, Hip-Hop Dance and the Empowering Black Women Club. Khailee has volunteered at local homeless shelters, the SPCA, Boys & Girls Club and Camp Invention, and she has assisted with landscaping at her church. Khailee will major in psychology with the goal of becoming a psychiatrist.

Emma Lubeshkoff, the daughter of Charles and Julie Lubeshkoff, is a senior at Fredericksburg Christian School. Emma has received the Seeker of Knowledge Christian Character Award, the Association of Christian Schools International award for Academics, Leadership and Christian character and two College Board awards: the AP Scholar Award and the Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award. She was selected for the Fredericksburg Regional Governor’s School Mentorship Program, experiencing the engineering environments of Kaeser Compressors and VDOT. She has been a member of the Enduring Freedom Honor Team band and has placed in the symphonic band every year for the VBODA District 15 Band Event. She is one of the top scorers on the Clay Target Team. Emma was one of the first members of the STEM Club and is a current member of the On-Site Challenge Competition Team. She has been a member of the Interact Club for all four years, and she has served as vice president and the Drives and Special Events Committee leader, organizing the school-wide Operation Christmas Child and Stuff the Bus drives. Emma has served in class officer positions for the Class of 2023 for all four years. She has been a member of Pro-Life Club. Emma has served National Honor Society as treasurer and president. Emma plans to attend either Liberty University of Virginia Tech to study aerospace engineering.

Angel Adwoa–Serwa Annor, daughter of the Rev. Kwame Annor and Cynthia Annor, is a senior at James Monroe High School. Angel is a James Farmer Scholar and Germanna Community College — Gladys P. Todd Academy dual enrollment student; she was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list. Angel has served as team manager for the junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams, she has earned a varsity volleyball letter. Angel and her family buy essential items like clothing for children, mattresses, bags of rice, bicycles and school supplies to donate to villages in their home country of Ghana. Angel plans to join the Air Force as an E-3. In the future, she would like to build a free clinic in Bonwire, Ghana.

Nausheen Siddiqi, the daughter of Nazia Jamal and Jamal Siddiqi, is a senior at Massaponax High School. Nausheen most enjoyed English 11. The teacher always gave students the chance to express themselves to the best of their abilities. Assignment discussions felt like a support group meeting, and everyone in that class got along because of their teacher. Nausheen is most proud of passing all SOL’s, and needing to just focus on the basics. Nausheen plans to attend the University of Mary Washington to study veterinary science and become a veterinarian.

Natalie Kingston is a senior at Mountain View High School. Natalie is an active member of National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, English National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Interact Club and Cancer Awareness Club. Additionally, Natalie competes on the school’s field hockey, cross-country and indoor and outdoor track and field teams. Natalie enjoys spending time outside with family, playing sports and reading. Natalie will attend Liberty University and major in biology to work toward a doctorate in physical therapy and become a pediatric physical therapist.

Tristian Harper is a senior at North Stafford High School. Tristian loves sports and is on the wrestling team. He also plays sports as much as he can in his spare time. Tristian helps the community by getting people to pick up trash in local areas. Tristian embodies the word positivity and creates a sense of community around him. You can always count on Tristian to greet you in the hallway, make you laugh, or welcome you with a smile. When life throws him obstacles, he remains optimistic and focuses on the good things to come. He is caring, kind, helpful and respectful. His energy is the goodness we need in the world. Tristian plans to attend a four-year college to major in cybersecurity.

Ella Noel Dover, the daughter of Vanessa Dover and Thomas Dover, is a senior at Stafford High School. Ella is the founder and president of the Humanitarian Aid Club, organizing a blood drive for the Red Cross at the high school. She has served as senior vice president of Science National Honor Society and has been a member of National Honor Society, Key Club, Improv Team, Planting Shade Club, Treble Chamber Choir and Chamber Choir. Ella is a student at Commonwealth Governor’s School. She has earned an academic letter, and she received the Student Community Service Award. She was named Junior Student of the Year, and she was selected for All-County Choir. Ella has been a member of the varsity cross-country and indoor track teams. She has participated in the state cross-country and track championships, and she has been named to the all-area cross-country and track teams. Ella will attend college before joining the Air Force.