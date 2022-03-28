Jefferson descendant to speak at UMW

This year’s Jefferson Lecture on Religious Freedom at the University of Mary Washington will feature the sixth-great grandson of the third U.S. president. Run by The Khatib Program in Religion & Dialogue, Tuesday’s program will focus on Thomas Jefferson’s legacy of religious freedom—one that can be traced to a popular 18th-century gathering place in Fredericksburg.

In 1777, Jefferson met with George Wythe, George Mason, Edmund Pendleton and Thomas Ludwell Lee at Weedon’s Tavern, where he drafted the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom. The Virginia General Assembly passed the landmark statute the following year. And in 1789, it became the basis for the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

Keynote speaker Shannon LaNier, who will deliver the lecture “Jefferson’s Children: The Story of One American Family,” is a descendant of Jefferson through Sally Hemings, one of the founding father’s enslaved workers. LaNier is best known for his work as a news anchor on CW39’s Morning Show in Houston. He’s also a popular social media influencer.

Mehdi Aminrazavi, director of the Khatib Program and professor of philosophy and religion at UMW, said he is excited to have LaNier speak at the event.

“I like what he had to say,” Aminrazavi said. “(There’s a) perception of our founding fathers and the reality of the (lives) they lived and I thought it would be good for our students to learn different understandings and narratives of Thomas Jefferson.”

LaNier said he’s looking forward to participating in the event.

“I’m always excited to share the story,” LaNier said. “It’s more complex than just who I am, but it’s also about the American story. It has an important message and important representation for our country, so I’m always excited to share my story of my family and my journey and everything that I’ve gone through.”

During his presentation, LaNier will touch on his family’s legacy and impact on the country, as well as race relations and his career.

The event, open to UMW students and the public, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. in Dodd Auditorium, George Washington Hall, on the school’s Fredericksburg campus. Both Aminrazavi and LaNier said they hope all attendees learn and grow from the event.

“There’s so much work that we need to do with race relations in mind and I think that we all play a role in making the world a better place,” LaNier said. “I hope people will think a little bit more about what their role is and how they can impact this country into the positive aspect.”

LaNier’s lecture will open the university’s Race and Religion conference, to be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University Center in rooms 104 A and B. Aminrazavi will offer opening and concluding remarks.

The conference will include a morning session titled “Religious Freedom, Christian Nationalism, & White Supremacy: Intersections, Disparities, and Implications, Then and Now,” from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with Brock Bahler, the director of Undergraduate Studies and senior lecturer at University of Pittsburgh. “Arab Americans, Media Representations, and Looking Forward in a 21st Century United States,” will be presented from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with Mackenzie R. Poust, a graduate student in Arab studies at Georgetown University.

The afternoon session will include “Black Faith and the Ethical Turn in Radical Politics,” from 2 to 3 p.m. with Terrence L. Johnson, associate professor of religion and politics at Georgetown University. “Ruins in the Whirlwind: Race, Religion & the Crisis of Democracy,” runs from 3 to 4 p.m. with Kai Parker, assistant professor of African American religious history at University of Virginia.

All programs are free and open to the public.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.