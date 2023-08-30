A young woman who has already pleaded guilty to murder and other charges Wednesday blamed codefendant Brennan Thomas for elevating a planned beating of 20-year-old Dylan Whetzel into a brutal murder.

Bronwyn Meeks, 24, who is still awaiting sentencing on the guilty pleas she submitted last year in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, testified for the prosecution Wednesday. She admitted that she set up an ambush on Whetzel because her boyfriend, Domonic Samuels, was upset with Whetzel over something that happened at least two months prior to Whetzel's Jan. 31, 2021 slaying. Samuels is also facing numerous charges and has a trial pending later this year.

Whetzel was taken to a secluded area off Finney Road and Pamunkey roads in rural Spotsylvania and shot six times in the back. His killer or killers returned the next day with a Cobalt axe and chopped Whetzel's body into pieces before stashing him in trash bags.

Thomas has been on trial all week on more than two dozen charges, including first-degree murder and defiling a dead body. Attorneys were wrapping up closing arguments last night before a jury began its deliberations.

Meeks gave the jury a somewhat convoluted story Wednesday about how she picked up Whetzel in North Stafford and drove him to a location on Onville Road, where Samuels and Thomas were waiting. Samuels and Whetzel fought there before all four people got back into a truck and drove to Spotsylvania.

Before getting to the murder site, they stopped at a McDonald's for what has been described as Whetzel's "last meal."

Meeks suggested that it was Thomas, who she only met that day, who suggested doing something more to Whetzel than just beating him up. Still, Meeks insisted that she did not expect Whetzel to be killed when she drove to Spotsylvania.

"I didn't think they were going to do what happened," Meeks said.

In his cross examination, defense attorney Jim Ilijevich scoffed at Meeks' claim that she went along with the guys because she was afraid of being physically abused by Samuels again. She said there was "no stopping him when he has a certain mindset."

Ilijevich also pointed out that Meeks told friends what had gone down, then later threatened to "cut their tongues out" if they told anyone. Meeks answered many of Ilijevich's questions by saying, "I don't remember."

In his closing argument, special prosecutor David Sands said that no matter what the jurors thought of Meeks' credibility, the evidence against Thomas is overwhelming. He said text messages and Thomas' admission that he was at Whetzel's death scene as a "lookout" were incriminating, along with video showing him with Samuels when the axe used to dismember Whetzel was purchased. Samuels and Thomas were friends from Massaponax High School.

Thomas also admitted having a gun that night, but none of the shell casings recovered at the scene matched his gun. Still, Sands argued that as an accomplice Thomas is responsible for everything other group members did.

"He says he was the lookout, but he was much more than that," Sands said.

Ilijevich continued his attack on Meeks in his closing argument. He said she was trying to get a more lenient sentence in exchange for her testimony while trying as best she could to protect Samuels.

"Bronwyn Meeks came in here and lied to you, just like she's been lying from the beginning," Ilijevich said.

It was not clear Wednesday night how long Judge Ricardo Rigual was going to let the jury deliberate before sending them home for the evening. The trial started Monday and was scheduled for four days.