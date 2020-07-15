The man who drowned Sunday at Lake Anna has been identified as 50-year-old Nathaniel R. Mines of Alexandria.

Louisa Sheriff's Det. Chuck Love said an investigation showed Mines was on a small flotation raft in the area of Duerson Point when the wind blew him a considerable distance from his boat. He left the raft and attempted to swim back to the boat, then changed his mind and tried to return to the raft. He then went under the water and his friends lost sight of him, Love said.

His body was recovered several hours later by the Spotsylvania County Dive team, Love said. The dive team was one of a number of units that participated in the search for Mines. The Louisa Sheriff's Office, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, the Coast Guard and several fire and EMS units also participated in the search.

