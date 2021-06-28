Library of Virginia to celebrate golden anniversary of Constitution of 1971

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The current version of the Constitution of Virginia—the seventh in the commonwealth’s history—became effective half a century ago, at noon on July 1, 1971. It replaced a constitution that had been in place since 1902.

The new document marked an important step forward for all Virginians, according to a news release from the Library of Virginia.

“We have a special opportunity during this anniversary year not only to celebrate the advances that the Constitution of 1971 embodies, but also to ask ourselves whether further adjustments might be necessary to meet the challenges of the 21st century,” stated the news release.

The library is inviting the public to join the conversation about how the constitution can help Virginians address the challenges of the 21st century.

To celebrate the document’s 50th anniversary, the library will host several events: a three-day exhibit featuring Virginia’s four constitutions, a panel discussion and a workshop for educators.