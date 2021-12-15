Local singer Elle Jay wants locals to fall in love with Latin dance

If you have ever seen Spanglish Latin American Band, you know the energy of singer Elle Jay is infectious. Now Jay is offering a night of Latin dance and music with lessons taught by her and Brandon Layne, followed by open dancing DJ music. Jay and Layne held their first salsa workshop and Latin DJ Night at Curitiba Art Café in downtown Fredericksburg in November.
“We had people show up that wanted to learn, they didn’t have any experience,” said Jay. “Then we had a couple people show up that had been studying dance and wanted a place to do that. I had people show up from the community that I had been dancing with for years. We had people walk by and see what fun we were having in there and just came in and joined the party.”
Latin dance spans many cultures and styles from South and Central America and Jay tries to give a sample of both familiar and new sounds.
“It’s not just salsa, so I put in mix of bachata, meringue, salsa, cha cha cha, reggaeton, crossover, but I encourage people to make requests,” said Jay. “If they want to play their own music, they can do that. This night is for them. I believe a DJ’s responsibility is to make an evening about what people want to dance to and what they want to listen to, so I am very open to: OK, let’s hook up your phone.”
Part of her motivation for starting a Latin dance night was the lack of opportunities in the area. People interested in Latin dance had to travel out of town to find groups or lessons.
“I’m tired of driving to Richmond or Northern Virginia,” Jay said. “Why should they be the ones who have this environment? Fredericksburg’s cool—we should have this here.”
Jay emphasizes that the event is very interactive. She is open to teaching and sharing her knowledge but also playing favorite Latin dance songs.
“I’m gonna play the kind of salsa I know is good quality and gets people out on the dance floor,” she said. “On our first night, nobody who came knew what cumbia was, so I played a song that was cumbia and I had my microphone set up and said, OK, this is how we dance cumbia. People got up and did it with me. I also like the Cha Cha Slide and the Macarena. People danced that with me. It’s very interactive—I’m in the DJ booth but also on the dance floor dancing with them.”
As with any dance class, the participants come with a range of previous experience and skill levels. Jay and Layne have planned their lessons to accommodate everyone.
“I present the class as a basic,” said Jay. “Then I show you how you can take the basic and make it a little more intermediate. Even if you don’t want the class because you have the skills, in the two hours of DJ’ing you can do whatever you want. People can dance as complicated or as simply as they want. That’s what’s special about a Latin night with this particular combination. You can come for all or some. It provides for anybody looking for a cool environment that’s safe and fun to hang out in.”
The classes are planned as a series, with each session focused on a different style. The next class will be on Dec. 17 at Curitiba Art Café from 6–9 p.m. Jay and Layne will be teaching a bachata partner class from 6–6:45 p.m. and then Jay will Latin DJ mix from 7–9 p.m. Classes are intended for participants 18 and older.