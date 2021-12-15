Local singer Elle Jay wants locals to fall in love with Latin dance

Part of her motivation for starting a Latin dance night was the lack of opportunities in the area. People interested in Latin dance had to travel out of town to find groups or lessons.

“I’m tired of driving to Richmond or Northern Virginia,” Jay said. “Why should they be the ones who have this environment? Fredericksburg’s cool—we should have this here.”

Jay emphasizes that the event is very interactive. She is open to teaching and sharing her knowledge but also playing favorite Latin dance songs.

“I’m gonna play the kind of salsa I know is good quality and gets people out on the dance floor,” she said. “On our first night, nobody who came knew what cumbia was, so I played a song that was cumbia and I had my microphone set up and said, OK, this is how we dance cumbia. People got up and did it with me. I also like the Cha Cha Slide and the Macarena. People danced that with me. It’s very interactive—I’m in the DJ booth but also on the dance floor dancing with them.”

As with any dance class, the participants come with a range of previous experience and skill levels. Jay and Layne have planned their lessons to accommodate everyone.