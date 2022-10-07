Local YMCA launches campaign to raise $10 million for endowment

The Rappahannock Area YMCA has launched a campaign to raise $10 million in the next five years to establish an endowment fund.

Doing so will “secure our dreams of being able to continue our mission of helping others well into the future,” said Margaret Haynes, chair of the endowment fund committee. It also will help the YMCA maintain its facilities and grow programs and services, she added.

Endowments are set up to provide long-term support for nonprofit organizations or causes. Typically, the principal, or initial investment—which Y leadership hopes will be $5 million in two years and $10 million in five years—is left alone while a portion of the interest it generates is used for operating expenses.

The Rappahannock Area YMCA board has been discussing the strategic move for more than two decades, said CEO Barney Reiley, but in the past, “it took all of our efforts to raise money for bricks and mortar.”

Founded in 1974, the local YMCA opened its first facility, on Butler Road in southern Stafford County, eight years later. Later renamed the Massad Family YMCA, it’s become the largest YMCA east of the Mississippi River, according to Reiley. He tends to share that detail with anyone within earshot, said Don Newlin, one of the founding members of the YMCA board.

The Rappahannock YMCA later met its goal of having a facility in every county it serves. Branches opened in Spotsylvania County in 2003, King George County in 2008 and Caroline County in 2013.

While the financial impact from COVID-19 and the Great Recession weren’t necessarily a “wakeup call” that an endowment was needed, Reiley said, they did send the message, “loud and clear about how important it would be to have this.”

The economic downturn put a lot of organizations under financial stress, said Newlin, who manages an investment company that will oversee the YMCA endowment fund.

He and his wife, Beth, donated the first $500,000. Reiley said a total of $3 million had been pledged by the end of the YMCA’s campaign kickoff, held Thursday at Gari Melchers Home and Studio in Stafford.

Organizations had to consider their ongoing ability to provide goods and services, Newlin said. The YMCA’s mission is a little different in that it serves members, including those who cannot afford fees and program costs.

The YMCA has almost 30,000 members and an annual budget of $15 million, Haynes said. Each year, it awards almost $1 million in financial assistance to help pay membership fees or program costs, Reiley said. About 15% of the Y’s membership, or 4,500 people, are helped financially in some way, he said.

The new endowment will provide the Rappahannock Area YMCA “a safety net to make sure they can continue to do this in times of financial trouble,” Newlin said.

A recent presentation by Reiley and Meaghan Williams, executive director of the King George YMCA, illustrates the many programs provided by the YMCA. The two were sharing details with the King George Board of Supervisors about the Power Scholars Program, which helps at-risk students avoid learning loss during the summer; Bright Beginnings, which provides backpacks and school supplies with funds raised by the community; efforts to teach every second-grader in the county how to swim; and programs that train lifeguards.

County officials thanked the YMCA representatives for their work.

“The Y has done so much for the county,” said Supervisor Chairman Jeff Stonehill. “I’ve been to a lot of Bright Beginnings, Shop with a Sheriff and the smiles that it brings onto faces. I just hear such kudos for everything that goes on up at the Y.”

More information about the YMCA’s endowment fund is available by contacting Reiley at 540/371-9622 or BarneyReiley@family-ymca.org.