10 years ago, an earthquake struck Mineral and shook up the Mid-Atlantic

It was an innovative move back in 2011 and would also prove beneficial nine years later. Germanna’s approach after the earthquake helped prepare the community college for when the COVID-19 pandemic forced classes to move online, said Mike Zitz, special assistant to the school president.

“It went well then, and spectacularly well last year,” he said. “It was a bold decision to go completely online. Germanna was one of the few colleges where enrollment went up in the pandemic.”

Geologists also gleaned benefits from the 2011 earthquake, as a study was launched that helped bring more understanding about how East Coast quakes unfold and the impacts they can cause.

The earthquake “was significant in raising awareness of East Coast earthquake hazards and the importance of research to understand when and where earthquakes can occur,” David Applegate, the U.S. Geological Survey’s associate director for natural hazards said in a news release. “Damaging earthquakes do not strike the eastern U.S. often, but the potential consequences of not understanding and planning for such events with their widely distributed shaking could be severe. The next significant earthquake on an eastern U.S. fault may not occur for hundreds of years, yet there is a small chance it could happen at any time.”