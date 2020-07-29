The broadband network that connects Stafford County schools will bring high-speed internet to 131 private homes in the Hartwood area as part of a new pilot program that begins next month.
“Rural areas and low income families—we’re approaching both of those problems,” said Jay Cooke, executive director of technology for Stafford County Public Schools.
Cooke is part of a small team of information technology and engineering professionals who saw an opportunity about two months ago to leverage some of the strength of the county’s wide area network to better serve the needs of the rural community. That team is now poised to bring six months of free broadband service to some of the county’s most distant residents.
Back in the early-2000s, both Cooke and Michael Cannon, county chief technology officer, partnered to engineer and build the wide area network for Stafford’s schools.
Cooke said work on that ambitious project—originally funded by a state technology grant—began in 2008. The job was completed 10 years later, and Cooke and Cannon were successful in running lightning fast broadband all the way from the center of the county to rural Hartwood Elementary School.
“It’s all in-ground fiber, and it’s not just for schools,” said Cooke. “The sheriff, fire and rescue, county officials, they all use the network.”
In May, Cannon shared a WRC television story with an associate, David Ihrie, who is the chief technology officer of the Center for Innovative Technology. The news story focused on students living in rural parts of Stafford County struggling without a broadband connection to do schoolwork.
Herndon-based CIT is leading the technology side of the Downtown Stafford project, a high-tech development planned in the courthouse area. The company also focuses on economic development and “accelerates innovation” by working with early start-up companies.
Ihrie said providing broadband to rural areas "seemed like a natural fit."
“We can provide access to school kids and that's a big deal. We have all the tools we need,” he said.
Ihrie said he was familiar with another project Aer Wireless of Warrenton was working on, and thought the Hartwood area of the county would be a prime test bed for a broadband pilot program featuring the equipment and technology Aer could bring to the table.
“It’s challenging from a broadband point of view,” said Ihrie. “The county has used hotspots, there’s not good cellular connection, and traditional fiber doesn't work. It looked like all the pieces were there.”
Keith Walker, founding chairman and chief technical officer of Aer Wireless, said with students being home during the COVID-19 pandemic and during the summer months, a great deal of bandwidth sits idle at Hartwood Elementary.
“We worked with the county and with the schools and went out to identify who needs connectivity and those homes were selected,” said Walker.
The pilot program includes 76 homes in Hartwood Lake Estates, 46 in Rappahannock Ridge Estates and nine in Walden Ten. Cooke said 30 Stafford public school students live in those homes.
Walker said fiber at Hartwood Elementary will be used as the ingress point for the broadband, which will then be distributed to homes by specially formatted equipment mounted to poles, structures and other objects.
“Our plan is to hop along the poles and drop off connectivity to the homes,” said Walker.
Walker said the mounted devices on homes will receive 1 gigabyte of bandwidth symmetrically. “That means up and down, not even a company with fiber can do that,” he said.
Walker said his technology has a 4-mile range and offers a more consistent connection than traditional Wi-Fi "mesh" networks. He said the equipment is lightweight, inexpensive and can be mounted on a pole, fence, or even a tree. Some of it is even solar-powered.
“In Waldon Ten, we had to find a way to power equipment … so we’re using special solar panels with trickle-charged batteries,” Walker said. “If there’s no meaningful light, the battery charge will run equipment for two weeks.”
The Hartwood network should be operational by mid-August if there are no delays in obtaining approval to mount equipment on utility poles.
“Waldon Ten will have equipment on their homes in two weeks. … Then onto the other two developments,” he said.
Cannon said the project will cost the county nothing and did not require approval by supervisors.
“It’s being done entirely under CIT,” said Cannon. “The schools will need to negotiate a contact or memorandum of understanding with Aer Wireless, but it’s not costing the county anything.”
Cooke said Aer has already placed a small wireless antennae on top of the elementary school in Hartwood. A 15-foot pole on Hartwood Road will host a pair of radio devices that will extend the broadband signal to residential homes, which will have equipment mounted to them.
After the initial group of homes are hooked up, Aer will deploy services in the Rock Hill area, as well as make services available to those customers along Hartwood Road who are underserved or not satisfied with their current providers, Walker said.
Also by mid-August, Aer will have deployed its technology to provide Wi-Fi access to any visitor to the Stafford County government campus.
With the current pilot program well underway in Hartwood, Walker said his company already has their sights set on improving broadband in other parts of the county.
“It's our intention to offer the services on a permanent basis,” he said. “From there, we’ll expand in the county or wherever the services are needed.”
