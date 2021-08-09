17 displaced by fire at Stafford motel

The fire that displaced 17 people at a Stafford County motel early Sunday was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, fire officials said.
The fire at the Motel 6 on Warrenton Road was reported shortly before 1 a.m. It started in a second story room, Stafford fire and rescue public information officer Katie Brady said.
Support Local Journalism
Firefighters had the fire under control in about 20 minutes, but by that time eight rooms had sustained fire or water damage. Eight rooms were deemed uninhabitable, and 17 adults in the affected rooms were moved to other rooms in the motel.
No one was injured as a result of the fire.
—Keith Epps
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Keith Epps
I am a veteran reporter who has covered a number of different areas but my primary focus is police and courts coverage.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.