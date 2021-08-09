17 displaced by fire at Stafford motel

The fire that displaced 17 people at a Stafford County motel early Sunday was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, fire officials said.

The fire at the Motel 6 on Warrenton Road was reported shortly before 1 a.m. It started in a second story room, Stafford fire and rescue public information officer Katie Brady said.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 20 minutes, but by that time eight rooms had sustained fire or water damage. Eight rooms were deemed uninhabitable, and 17 adults in the affected rooms were moved to other rooms in the motel.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

—Keith Epps

