The 18th annual Baron “Deuce” Braswell Run Against Teen Violence will take place on Saturday at Courtland High School in Spotsylvania.

Registration for the 5K run/walk and the 1-mile fun run for kids ages 14 and under is open through race day.

The annual event honors the memory of Deuce Braswell, a Courtland High School student who was murdered in 2006 at age 16. It aims to unite the community in an event that is healthy for the heart and mind and educate the young to take a stand against teen violence, according to its website.

There are cash prizes for the top three overall male and female finishers, and awards for the top three finishers in each age group.

The Germanna Race for Credits offers an opportunity for runners to win a three-credit course or up to $500 toward a three-credit course at Germanna Community College.

There is also a school spirit award of $1,000 given to the school with the most number of registered participants. Second- and third-place schools win $500 and $250, respectively.

Participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.

This year’s event will feature opening remarks from Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris.

For more information, visit braswellrun.com or facebook.com/braswellrun.