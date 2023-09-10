At first glance, Robert Duncanson’s paintings are straightforward landscapes — peaceful scenes of the waterfalls, rivers, mountains and gorges of the southern and eastern United States.

But a closer look reveals subtle messages to the viewer, said Michael Meyer, owner of Meyer Fine Art in downtown Fredericksburg.

Meyer has spent 15 years studying Duncanson, a Black, self-taught artist who lived and worked — and was successful — during the decade immediately preceding the Civil War.

Meyer’s research includes mapping every location that Duncanson painted and traveling the routes he would have followed. He’s convinced that, given the context of what was going on in the country in the 1850s, Duncanson’s works can be viewed as instruction manuals for enslaved Blacks attempting to escape north.

“He is teaching you to be a witness to what you need to do to be successful in escape,” Meyer said. “The messaging is covert, but if you were involved in the abolition movement, the messaging is strong.”

The paintings depict landscape features that mark the path north to freedom for escaping people and identify pitfalls to avoid, Meyer said. They inform viewers of successful escapes and provide inspiration and motivation.

One painting, innocuously named “Lookout Mountain, Chattanooga, Tennessee,” actually tells in detail the escape story of Jacob Cummings, whose journey to freedom began at that location, Meyer said.

Another painting seems at first to be a serene scene of a mature summer corn field, but a closer look shows two figures, one apparently running through the corn field and another poised to follow — or not.

“A painting like that is a painting of a federal crime,” Meyer said.

The composition of “Crossing the Swannanoa River at Seven Sisters” invites the viewer’s eye to travel in a zig-zagging way across the painting, from one side of the river to the opposite bank, swerving away from towns and open flatland and up into the mountains.

“To be successful, a runaway slave had to zig-zag through water to lose their scent from pursuing hounds,” Meyer wrote in the catalog description of this painting. “This painting is a serpentine path to freedom.”

Duncanson was born to a free Black family in upstate New York in 1821. His grandfather, Charles Duncanson, had been enslaved in Virginia — at one time, he was part of the estate of George Washington’s father, Augustine, Meyer said.

Charles Duncanson and his son, Robert’s father, were emancipated by a later owner, and like many free Black families, they left Virginia for northern states — New York and then Michigan. They made a living as carpenters and house painters, trades that young Robert was apprenticed in.

Robert Duncanson moved to the community of Mount Healthy, just north of Cincinnati, when he was 19. There was both a thriving free Black population and a strong arts community there, and it would have been easy for Duncanson to get further artistic training, Meyer said.

Cincinnati, on the Ohio River, was also on the border of the slave-owning and free states and an important stop on the Underground Railroad. There was a large community of abolitionists who bought Duncanson’s paintings and commissioned work from him, but Meyer believes these were not his only patrons.

“It’s not necessarily only the abolitionist movement that bought his work,” Meyer said. “Maybe the owners didn’t know he was Black. He didn’t sign his name on his paintings.”

Instead of a signature, Duncanson would hide a letter D somewhere in the work, or paint a series of lines to represent the letters of his name.

Whoever his patrons were, Duncanson was financially successful enough to take multiple tours of Europe and the United States.

He painted landscape features in the Ohio River valley, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia, but was careful to avoid the interior of Kentucky, according to maps Meyer has drawn.

Duncanson’s routes through the south follow the old plank roads that enslaved workers would travel when taking cattle to market, potentially providing him with an audience for his messaging, Meyer said.

Duncanson died in 1871 at age 51. He had been hailed by the American and British press during his life, but he went unremembered for decades after his death.

Later in life, Duncanson would be criticized by his son for not speaking out more strongly on behalf of Black people.

In response, Duncanson wrote to his son, “Love is my principle, order is the basis, progress is the end.”

His work had to be subtle, or he faced great danger, Meyer said.

“Against all odds, he rose to the top of the American art market in the mid-19th century,” Meyer said. “He was famous in his lifetime. But it was a dangerous time. If he depicts something not socially correct, it could be dangerous for him.”

Fredericksburg audiences can see 40 of Duncanson’s paintings representing “the path to freedom” at Meyer’s gallery at 1015 Caroline St. through Oct. 28.