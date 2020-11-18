1st COVID-19 positive inmate dies from Culpeper's Coffeewood Correctional Center

A COVID-19-positive inmate of Coffeewood Correctional Center has died, according to reporting on Wednesday from the Virginia Department of Corrections.

This was the first COVID-19-related death reported in the state prison, located in Mitchells.

The 57-year-old prisoner died about 2:40 p.m. Monday at Culpeper Medical Center, according to DOC spokesman Greg Carter.

The man was of Asian or Pacific Islander descent and was serving a two-year, eight-month sentence for eluding/endangering law enforcement, unauthorized use of an animal/vehicle, etc., larceny and driving on a suspended license, Carter said.

The Coffeewood outbreak, first reported in mid-October, now spans 206 inmates (of 889 average daily population) currently positive for the novel coronavirus, one in the hospital and the one death.

As of Wednesday, there were 27 staff members positive with the virus.

The Virginia Department of Corrections continues to aggressively test inmates and staff for COVID-19 and has taken steps toward soon being able to acquire test results in minutes as opposed to days, according to a recent agency news release.